Heartland Cancer Foundation's Mardi Gras Gala tonight

Heartland Cancer Foundation’s annual Mardi Gras Gala, presented by Oncology Supply, will take place virtually at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 13.

The fundraising event will include trivia games and feature an auction, giveaways and prizes. Among the list of notable guest questioners are former and current University of Nebraska-Lincoln coaches, local media and a former contestant of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Attendees will support HCF's mission to provide practical and immediate financial assistance to eligible cancer patients in the community so they can focus on what matters most: healing. To join the virtual event, visit HeartlandCancerFoundation.org, and you will be directed to purchase tickets at one.bidpal.net portal. Individual tickets start at $50; virtual tables cost $500 (includes dessert, wine and party favors). Various sponsorship levels are also available for purchase. You must be 21+ to purchase alcohol.