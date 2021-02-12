Heartland Cancer Foundation's Mardi Gras Gala tonight

Heartland Cancer Foundation’s annual Mardi Gras Gala, presented by Oncology Supply, will take place virtually at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 13.
The fundraising event will include trivia games and feature an auction, giveaways and prizes. Among the list of notable guest questioners are former and current University of Nebraska-Lincoln coaches, local media and a former contestant of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Attendees will support HCF's mission to provide practical and immediate financial assistance to eligible cancer patients in the community so they can focus on what matters most: healing. To join the virtual event, visit HeartlandCancerFoundation.org, and you will be directed to purchase tickets at one.bidpal.net portal. Individual tickets start at $50; virtual tables cost $500 (includes dessert, wine and party favors). Various sponsorship levels are also available for purchase. You must be 21+ to purchase alcohol.
Last year, the Mardi Gras Gala raised more than $130,000. Hoping to increase that amount and lend their support are some of Nebraska’s biggest names: Scott Frost, former UNL football quarterback and current UNL head football coach; Alex Gordon, former UNL baseball player and Kansas City Royals World Series champion; Hannah Huston, second runner-up on “The Voice” Season 10; Tom Osborne, former UNL head football coach; and Ken Siemek, KOLN-TV meteorologist.
Over 10,000 Nebraskans will be diagnosed this year with cancer, the second-leading cause of death in the state. Cancer patients who were already struggling have been hit even harder during the pandemic.
HCF believes no cancer patient should fall behind on treatment due to struggling to afford everyday expenses, and now more than ever, cancer patients need our help.
For more event details, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1255742354780583.