Heart hospital names Lincoln doctor as president

  • Updated
A longtime Lincoln doctor has been named to lead CHI Health Nebraska Heart.

Dr. Rick Thompson officially started his duties Monday as president of the specialty hospital at 7500 S. 91st St.

Thompson will oversee the 23 physicians on staff, as well as other medical and administrative personnel at the hospital that has 63 licensed beds, three catheterization labs, three operating suites and a 24-hour walk-in chest pain center.

Dr. Rick Thompson

Thompson, who has been practicing as a cardiothoracic surgeon in Lincoln for more than a decade at Bryan Heart, also will continue to see patients and perform surgeries.

“When I came to Nebraska in 2011, I recognized CHI Health Nebraska Heart as a premier hospital for cardiac surgery and cardiac care,” Thompson said in a news release. “Having the opportunity to lead this team, while also continuing to care for patients, is an honor. I’m excited to continue building on Nebraska Heart’s success."

