Health officials urge flu shots amid uptick in respiratory illnesses

Health officials are encouraging Lincoln residents to get a flu shot amid an early uptick in respiratory illnesses.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Thursday that local flu activity remains low, but there has been an uptick nationally that could signal an early flu season.

And although the amount of flu cases being detected statewide is still low, it's much higher than where it was last year, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. For example, there were 34 positive flu tests for the week that ended Saturday, compared with only six in the comparable week in 2021

“Vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the flu,” said Tim Timmons, the Health Department's communicable disease program supervisor. “We expect to have COVID-19 and flu circulating in the community at the same time. Getting our yearly flu vaccine and staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting an updated booster as soon as you’re eligible, will help keep us healthy this fall and winter and preserve hospital capacity.”

Official COVID-19 case counts have been declining, and the 169 cases recorded last week marks the lowest weekly number in nearly six months. However, many experts expect cases to increase as temperatures drop and people begin to congregate more inside.

In addition to influenza and COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus is another illness that's causing concern.

There has been an early uptick in RSV cases both locally and nationally that has led to an increase in hospitalizations.

The Health Department said there have already been 81 cases of the disease in October, more than in all of September. Statewide, the number of RSV cases are considerably higher than at this time last year — 386 for the week that ended Saturday, compared with 245 for the comparable week last year — and emergency room visits for RSV, while down from a couple of weeks ago, also are higher than last year. Those visits are predominantly for kids ages 4 and younger.

There is no vaccine for RSV, but health officials said the same precautions people take against the flu and COVID-19, such as washing hands, wearing a mask, staying home if sick and cleaning surfaces, help to reduce the spread of RSV.

Flu vaccine is widely available at doctor's offices and local pharmacies. You can find information on where to get a shot at vaccines.gov.