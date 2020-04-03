HEALTH NOTE: Nutrition and cancer

When patients meet with Melanie, they discuss careful food choices that will help support their immune system's fight against cancer. She can assist the patient in choosing what to eat during active cancer treatment, which may vary according to any side effects the patient may be experiencing. She can also help the patient learn how to manage side effects with nutrition.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching some of my patients to adopt a plant-based diet that is more beneficial to decreasing their risk of a cancer recurrence," said Melanie. "I have also had the honor of working with individuals to troubleshoot nutrition-related symptoms sometimes associated with their cancer treatment.”

According to Melanie, a plant-based diet is one that is rich in fruits and vegetables as well as whole grains, beans, seeds, nuts and herbs. Lean animal protein such as eggs, low-fat dairy, turkey, chicken and fish also fit into a well-balanced diet. The ultimate goal is to eat mostly plant-based meals and to limit animal product intake. Oils, avocados, nuts and seeds provide the necessary fat that the body requires.

"Education, support and options are what I needed to work toward a plant-based diet," said patient Jasmine Rodgers. "SNCC provides all of that and more in the monthly nutrition meetings.”