HEALTH NOTE: Nutrition and cancer

Often a cancer diagnosis and corresponding treatment can affect your diet. Certain foods just may not be that appealing anymore, or you may have no appetite to eat at all. During this difficult time, it is essential to maintain proper nutrition before, during and after cancer treatment in order to receive vitamins, minerals, energy and other nutrients necessary to support your body.
One way Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center (SNCC) is able to assist its cancer patients with nutritional needs is to connect them with nutritional counseling resources, such as individualized sessions. The SNCC nutrition counseling services are led by Registered Dietitian Melanie Mitchell.
The physicians at SNCC have recognized the importance of a healthy diet during cancer treatment and have made all nutrition appointments with Melanie free of charge to all SNCC patients. Along with the individual sessions, Melanie also hosts monthly sessions focused on different topics. Recently, she took the group to a grocery store to help guide them through the store to make healthy decisions.
Cancer patients’ diets can look drastically different than they did prior to diagnosis. Sometimes, the dietary recommendations received may sound like the opposite of a healthy diet. You may be encouraged to follow a high-calorie, high-protein diet, especially if you are feeling weak or are underweight. Although you may not feel well, proper attention to nutrition can help with an easier recovery.
When patients meet with Melanie, they discuss careful food choices that will help support their immune system's fight against cancer. She can assist the patient in choosing what to eat during active cancer treatment, which may vary according to any side effects the patient may be experiencing. She can also help the patient learn how to manage side effects with nutrition.
“I have had the pleasure of coaching some of my patients to adopt a plant-based diet that is more beneficial to decreasing their risk of a cancer recurrence," said Melanie. "I have also had the honor of working with individuals to troubleshoot nutrition-related symptoms sometimes associated with their cancer treatment.”
According to Melanie, a plant-based diet is one that is rich in fruits and vegetables as well as whole grains, beans, seeds, nuts and herbs. Lean animal protein such as eggs, low-fat dairy, turkey, chicken and fish also fit into a well-balanced diet. The ultimate goal is to eat mostly plant-based meals and to limit animal product intake. Oils, avocados, nuts and seeds provide the necessary fat that the body requires.
"Education, support and options are what I needed to work toward a plant-based diet," said patient Jasmine Rodgers. "SNCC provides all of that and more in the monthly nutrition meetings.”
Plants are full of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants, which are known to help with disease prevention. Plant-based foods are also low in calories, protein and fat, and therefore beneficial if weight management is your goal.
“However, just because a meal is plant-based or vegan, it doesn’t always mean low calorie," Melanie said. "There are many vegan options that are very high in calories. I encourage my patients to practice portion control.”
For example, Melanie would suggest adjusting fiber intake for a patient who is struggling with diarrhea. She also provides strategies for maintaining adequate nutritional intake when dealing with a poor appetite.
A regular question she hears from patients is “What can I eat to boost my white blood cell (WBC) count?”
“Unfortunately, no one food has the power to raise WBC; however, eating a diet full of immune-boosting nutrients can help lessen the effects of contracting colds and viruses," said Melanie. "Vitamin C, zinc, vitamin E and vitamin D are all major players in immune function.”
“It is important to note that eating foods high in these nutrients is the best way to optimize your immune functions.”
For more information about nutritional services at SNCC and helpful tips, visit LeadingCancerCare.com/services/nutrition-services.
SNCC provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and 12 communities in Southeast Nebraska. It is composed of eight medical oncologists and two radiation oncologists along with multiple supportive care services. For more information, visit LeadingCancerCare.com.
