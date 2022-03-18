HEALTH NOTE: It's time to fight back against colon cancer

The Lancaster County Crusade Against Colon Cancer (the Crusade) is spreading the message that it is time to fight back.

Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable. It is one of only a few cancers that can be prevented through the use of screening tests, yet it remains the second-most common cause of cancer deaths for men and women in Nebraska and Lancaster County.

Unfortunately, at least one in three adults are not getting the recommended screening they need. If you are 45 or older, you should be screened for colon cancer. However, if you have a family history or are at higher risk of developing colorectal cancer, you should begin screening at a younger age and may need to be tested more frequently. The decision to be screened before age 45 and after age 75 should be made on an individual basis between you and your doctor.

To improve screening locally, the Crusade encourages people to get screened by distributing free colon cancer screening kits called a fecal occult blood test (FOBT). Free kits are made available at participating pharmacies in Lincoln during March and April. Please take advantage of this opportunity to get screened and share this message with friends and family to encourage screening.

You don't have time for colon cancer. Take the time to get screened. For more information on colon cancer screening or where you can pick up a free FOBT kit, visit lincoln.ne.gov/colon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0