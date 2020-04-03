HEALTH NOTE: It’s time to fight back – get screened for colon cancer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite progress, colon cancer remains the third-leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the United States. However, it is one of only a few cancers that can be prevented.

A colonoscopy screening allows doctors to find and remove hidden growths (called “polyps”) before they become cancer. Removing polyps can prevent cancer altogether. Even take-home screening kits (stool tests) can also detect cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage.

• Screening saves lives. Once you turn 50, it is important that you talk to your doctor about getting screened regularly for colon cancer. Talk to your doctor sooner if you have a family history of the disease or other condition that puts you at increased risk, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

• Talk to your friends and family about the importance of getting screened for colorectal cancer starting at age 50 and other ways to help prevent the disease, like not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising, eating less red meat, and consuming alcohol in moderation or not at all. You can help save lives.

• Pick up your free colon cancer screening kit in April at participating Lincoln pharmacies while supplies last. For more information, please visit: lincoln.ne.gov (keywords – colon cancer).

Provided by the Lancaster Crusade Against Colon Cancer

