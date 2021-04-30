HEALTH NOTE: COVID-19 impacts demand for mental health services at Alivation

“TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate parts of the brain associated with depression. TMS is more effective than medication by itself,” said Duffy, whose father’s struggles with mental illness led to his career choice.

Speaking in conjunction with the kickoff to Mental Health Awareness Month, Duffy added: “TMS provides remission or significant symptom relief in over 80% of people with TRD compared to fewer than 20% after trying a couple medications.”

More seeking help

During the pandemic, about 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, a share that has been largely consistent, up from 1 in 10 adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019, according to national studies. The isolation that accompanied the pandemic in the past year resulted in self-coping approaches.

Polls revealed more adults reporting negative impacts on their mental health and well-being, such as sleeping, eating, increases in alcohol consumption or substance abuse, and worsening chronic conditions due to worry and stress over the coronavirus.