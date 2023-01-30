 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Health groups collaborating to help Nebraska's rural hospitals

  • Updated
  • 0

In 2019, Community Medical Center in Falls City had to make a tough decision.

"After 100 years of delivering babies, we stopped our labor and delivery services," said Ryan Larson, CEO of the hospital in Falls City.

Larson said the hospital also recently told the Richardson County Sheriff that it would no longer provide medical services to inmates at the county jail.

Those are the kinds of "tough decisions" that rural hospitals are faced with these days in the face of rising costs, stagnant insurance reimbursements and workforce shortages.

In the small northern Montana town of Cut Bank, the town's critical access hospital is more like Cherie Taylor's fourth child."For me, it's very close and personal," the vice president of Logan Health Cut Bank said.Just like any parent, Taylor knows sleepless nights well. Going into the pandemic, she, along with her community, had already saved it from going under three times."Boy, it was like a gut punch, I mean when COVID hit, we were about to just get our wind and March 20 hit and I remember all of us just went, 'No,'" she said.Years of shaky ground meant, at times, delaying paychecks."It wasn't a joke as to whether we were really going to make it or not. I wasn't sure we were going to," she said.Even worse, they had to eventually cut obstetrics, sending pregnant women hours away when it was time to give birth. And it's the same uncertainty for rural hospitals across the country. One research organization shows 180 rural hospitals have closed since 2005, with 20 in the last year alone a new record. Add another 200 more between 1990 and 2000, as a report from the Department of Health and Human Services shows."It's disheartening," Taylor said. "It would dramatically impact all industries and the safety. I mean, people are going to have to go a long ways if there's not a hospital or an ER."Taylor doesn't have to look far to find community members whose lives would likely look much different without the medical and financial resuscitations performed at Logan Health.People like Kate Morrisette she's not sure her 11-year-old son, Alec, would still be alive after an extreme asthma attack followed by a bad reaction to a steroid injection."It's not a night like, you don't really want to remember it but you remember it very vividly just emotion."And Linda Luther, whose husband may not have survived a heart attack without a hospital nearby."You don't really think about the hospital unless you're having an emergency and you need to be there, but it isn't just for you," Luther said. "It's for everybody in the community, and all of the surrounding communities that need to come here and it's really important."And it's not just about patient care. In many cases, these rural hospitals are the heart of a small town's economy."If you drive across our state, any hospital that is in the community it is typically the largest private employer. And every one of those creates high paying jobs," Montana Hospital Association President and CEO Rich Rasmussen said.So how did this hospital survive one blow after another when so many others fell? Taylor gives credit to a few things, including the most recent COVID-relief money to help small hospitals stay afloat. There's also Medicaid expansion a provision in the Affordable Care Act that allowed health coverage for a larger pool of low-income people. Without coverage for those recipients, hospitals eat the costs."Other states, for whatever reason, they've chosen have not expanded Medicaid, and that has made it extremely difficult for these hospitals to remain financially viable," Rasmussen said. "And so in our state where we've been able to reduce the number of uninsured, from the mid-20s down to about 6% uninsured, is a huge impact on the smaller facilities."Taylor's Glacier County has one of the highest percentage of Medicaid recipients in the state of Montana."It was critical," she said. "I mean, it made all the difference in the world. Without getting paid for those patients in the care that we're providing I don't know how we could retain the services we have here. And we would not be the hospital where we are today, and I somewhat question whether we would even be financially viable at all."In this community alone, Medicaid expansion means more than 2,500 people covered. And beyond those financial boosts, the community one of the poorest counties in Montana stepped up time and time again. First in 2001."They raised $600,000 to take over a hospital, and that wasn't the end of it," Taylor said. "In 2004, we hit some really hard times again, felt like we were not going to make it, and the community and business members stepped up and co-signed loans for us for over a quarter of a million dollars. We were within weeks of shutting it down."The medical center also joined a much larger hospital group. It means a bigger support team, backup and a financial safety net."For many many years, we only had like seven days cash on hand at a time, right, so that's unheard of," Taylor said. "It should be 180."Now, they have over 90 days cash on hand. The highest Taylor has ever seen it."Did I define it or did it define me? And I think sometimes challenging times really builds a lot of character or

Some hospitals could be forced to close altogether.

Jed Hansen, executive director of the Nebraska Rural Healthcare Association, said 55% of Nebraska hospitals, including 60% of what are known as critical access hospitals — those with 25 or fewer beds — have negative operating margins.

People are also reading…

"These numbers are unsustainable," said Hansen.

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, went a step further, saying he knows of several small hospitals in the state that "are at risk of closure."

The two organizations announced Monday that they have come up with some solutions to try to put rural hospitals back on more stable footing.

They released a report, the “Roadmap to Strong Rural Health Care,” that lays out challenges faced by rural health care along with proposed legislative strategies and solutions, including reimbursement rates, telehealth parity, workforce challenges and post-acute hospital care.

“We’ve listened to our health care leaders and we intend to advocate on their behalf to find answers to these critical issues," said Nordquist. "Inaction is simply not an option if we want to protect access to health care in our rural communities.”

Hospitals of all sizes were already facing challenges that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. But those issues are typically worse for small hospitals, which get anywhere from 60-80% of their revenue from either Medicare or Medicaid.

Those government programs are only increasing their reimbursement rates 3.2% and 2%, respectively in 2023. Meanwhile, hospitals are facing labor costs that have risen more than 20%, costs for food and utilities that have risen 10% and a 35% increase in drug prices.

Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Services, said his hospital is one of the stronger ones in the state but has seen its profit margins fall from 3-4% a few years ago to 1% now.

Among the solutions two groups have proposed in the 30-page roadmap are:

* Providing rate increases for providers. Nordquist said the groups are asking the Legislature for "very substantial" increases in Medicaid reimbursements of 9.6% in the 2023-2024 fiscal year and 7.7% the following year. "It's the most we've ever asked for."

* Helping to build the health care workforce in the state through increased funding for career and technical education and career and technical student organizations, providing grants and student loan repayment programs, and ensuring there are enough clinical training sights.

It's estimated that Nebraska will be short nearly 5,500 nurses by 2025, and a recent NHA survey showed that 36% of current nurses say they are extremely burned out, with 10% planning to leave the profession soon.

The shortages leave staffing holes that have to be filled with traveling nurses.

Julie Rezac, CEO of Saunders Medical Center Wahoo, said there are days where one-third of the staff working in its long-term care center are nurses hired from staffing agencies. The cost of paying those "agency" nurses has risen 46% from 2019-2022, Rezac said.

* Ensuring insurers provide the same reimbursement for telehealth services as for regular office visits.

* Reforming the Medicare Advantage System to provide more oversight and to ensure plans provide fair reimbursement and have streamlined and consistent programs for prior authorizations.

Larson said many small rural hospitals in the state do not accept Medicare Advantage plans due to their low reimbursement rates, leaving seniors with large out-of-pocket costs or the need to travel long distances for care.

* Dealing with difficult-to-discharge patients by coming up with new payment models, improving guardianship capacity, providing hospital reimbursement for holding patients and providing Medicaid reimbursement for services provided by long-term care acute hospitals.

Nordquist said it's up to legislators and regulators to reduce burdens, "and allow these hospitals and health clinics to focus on doing what they're there for: providing care."

Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Nebraska hospital leaders sound alarm on hospital capacity
Health Matters: Nebraskans continue to grapple with prescription drug costs, availability
Health Matters: Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey says plenty of adults still get help with the bills from mom and dad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News