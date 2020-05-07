Health district to stop reporting meatpacking cases

Elkhorn Logan Valley appears to be the only health district so far to stop reporting meatpacking cases.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday reported case numbers for the Smithfield plant in Crete and the smaller one in Lincoln.

Public Health Solutions, the health district that includes Saline County, also updated case numbers for the Crete plant in a news release sent Wednesday night.

There are 139 employees of the Crete plant who live in that district with COVID-19 and 104 in Lancaster County so far. Lancaster County also has reported another 70 cases of family members or close contacts of those employees.

There are six employees of the Lincoln plant with COVID-19 and another three cases who had contact with those workers.

Local officials could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

The numbers in Crete are among the highest number of confirmed cases at any meat plant in the state. The Central District Health Department in Grand Island reported on April 21 that there were 237 cases at a JBS plant there, but it has not updated those numbers since.