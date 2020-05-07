You are the owner of this article.
Health district to stop reporting meatpacking cases
Health district to stop reporting meatpacking cases

Smithfeld in Crete, 4.28

More than 240 employees of the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

At least one Nebraska health department says it will no longer report specific COVID-19 case numbers linked to meatpacking plants after Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state will not release information related to specific businesses and only do so by industry.

At his Wednesday news conference, Ricketts said that because of health privacy laws, businesses do not have access to the results of employee tests and would have to rely on people voluntarily releasing the information.

He also suggested people might not be truthful with health care providers about where they work.

Smithfield reverses course, 50 workers walk off the job; 'They're scared,' says union rep

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said on its Facebook page that it will stop reporting case numbers from a Tyson plant in Madison, at least until it can get clarification from the governor.

"We had been awaiting clarification on these statements from Governor Ricketts," the post said. "Until clarification is received, we will not be releasing Tyson information until further notice, or until we hear otherwise that we may do so."

A spokesman for Ricketts could not immediately be reached for comment.

The last update from the Elkhorn Logan Valley district had 96 cases at the Tyson plant as of a week ago. The company on Monday announced plans to shut down the plant temporarily.

Elkhorn Logan Valley appears to be the only health district so far to stop reporting meatpacking cases.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday reported case numbers for the Smithfield plant in Crete and the smaller one in Lincoln.

Packing plant closures raise specter of meat shortages, higher prices

Public Health Solutions, the health district that includes Saline County, also updated case numbers for the Crete plant in a news release sent Wednesday night.

There are 139 employees of the Crete plant who live in that district with COVID-19 and 104 in Lancaster County so far. Lancaster County also has reported another 70 cases of family members or close contacts of those employees.

There are six employees of the Lincoln plant with COVID-19 and another three cases who had contact with those workers.

Local officials could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

The numbers in Crete are among the highest number of confirmed cases at any meat plant in the state. The Central District Health Department in Grand Island reported on April 21 that there were 237 cases at a JBS plant there, but it has not updated those numbers since.

It also is assumed that there are significant numbers of cases at the Tyson plant in Lexington and the Cargill plant in Schuyler, based on the high number of cases in the counties containing those cities as well as surrounding counties. Health departments covering those counties have not reported specific case numbers linked to the plants.

The Sioux City Journal, citing an anonymous source, reported on April 30 that 669 workers at the Tyson plant in Dakota City had tested positive for the disease.

That plant, which had closed Friday for deep cleaning and to allow workers to be tested, reopened Thursday.

State Sen. Adam Morfield on Thursday called Ricketts' comments a "political coverup."

There is no legitimacy to this as a privacy concern," he said in a string of posts on Twitter. "Understanding where outbreaks are occurring is important for the public and the government to know and understand from a mitigation and public safety point of view."

"No data = no spread = victory! We’ll eventually say there’s zero new cases in plants, sort of like the claim that zero Nebraskans in prison have the virus, but only because we’ve tested zero inmates," Morfeld said.

Plant closures lead hog producers to euthanize pigs

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

