Health district to stop reporting meatpacking cases

Lancaster Co. will continue to release data

On Thursday, Ricketts said health departments can release case information about specific businesses if they choose to, but he said his guidance is that they should only do so if they can verify it and the business signs off on it.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has been reporting case numbers for the Smithfield plant in Crete and the smaller one in Lincoln, and it said it will continue to.

"There are no HIPAA violations discussing aggregate numbers from an outbreak area," the health department said in an emailed statement. "We will continue to report the number of Lancaster County residents who test positive and can be traced to the plants."

Public Health Solutions, the health district that includes Saline County, also has been reporting specific case numbers for the Crete Smithfield plant.

There are 139 employees of the Crete plant who live in that district with COVID-19 and 104 in Lancaster County so far. Lancaster County also has reported another 70 cases of family members or close contacts of those employees.

There are six employees of the Lincoln plant with COVID-19 and another three cases who had contact with those workers.