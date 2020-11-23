Health directors reiterate use of masks, avoiding large gatherings heading into holiday

Engel said there has not been any mask requirements in the Panhandle Health District, where, like the rest of the state, coronavirus cases are surging and putting a strain on health care facilities.

She said efforts by school districts and businesses have led to an increase in mask wearing in recent weeks, adding she believes more would wear a mask if it were required.

"I believe it takes more than hoping people will do the right thing," Engel said. "Policies have a lot of 'oomph' in getting people to make that right choice."

Dr. James Lawler, an infectious disease expert at UNMC, said a statewide mask mandate would increase compliance the same way seat belt laws increased use of the life-saving devices.

One by one, at the end of the teleconference call, each of the health directors reiterated the importance of the "Do Right, Right Now" campaign in the days and weeks ahead.

Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said the best thing all Nebraskans can do is listen to the science-based guidance of public health officials.

"The most critical thing right now is for all of us to do our part and to do it together as a whole state so that we can impact the curve," Lopez said. "We've done it before."

