Health Department urges Lincoln parents to get kids vaccinated

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is urging parents to get children 12 and older vaccinated as soon as possible.
“It takes at least five weeks for a person to be fully vaccinated with a two-dose vaccine, so it’s important to start that vaccination process now to allow time to receive two doses of vaccine and for the body to build protection against COVID-19 before school starts,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release.
The first day for Lincoln Public Schools students is Aug. 19, and the district on Thursday announced that masks will be optional for students, even those who are not vaccinated.
Though most children with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, some can become severely ill and require hospitalization. The Delta variant, which is rapidly becoming the main COVID-19 strain the U.S., is more transmissible and puts unvaccinated people at higher risk, experts say.
The only vaccine approved for use in children under age 18 is the Pfizer vaccine, and two doses of the vaccine is very effective against all known virus strains. No vaccines are approved for use yet in children under 12.
The Health Department earlier this week announced a pilot program in partnership with local pediatric practices to offer COVID-19 vaccine to patients onsite. Children age 12 and older can also receive COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming public clinics and at several local pharmacies.
Currently in Lancaster County, almost 32% of children ages 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated and just over 40% of people ages 16 to 24 are fully vaccinated.
The Health Department said on Wednesday the county had met the national goal of 70% of adults age 18 and older vaccinated with a least one dose of COVID-19 by July 4.
