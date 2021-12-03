Health Department urges getting a flu shot

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reminds the public that flu season is here, and flu vaccine is the most effective way to reduce the risk of contracting influenza. Health officials note that being vaccinated against the flu can also help relieve stress on our health care system strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Flu activity is currently low, although some cases of flu have been reported in Lancaster County," said Tim Timmons, LLCHD Communicable Disease Program supervisor. "Flu activity is likely to increase, so it’s important to get your vaccine now to help prevent flu and preserve hospital capacity.”

Influenza is a highly infectious disease of the lungs that can cause mild to severe illness and can lead to hospitalization and death. Symptoms may include fever or feeling feverish, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue.

The flu vaccine is widely available in our community. Contact a health care provider or find a flu immunization location at vaccines.gov.