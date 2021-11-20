Health Department to make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has announced plans to expand availability of booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to include all adults starting next week.

Clinic dates are yet to be determined, but the Health Department will update the public with additional details in the coming days.

“We’re awaiting final guidance from the CDC and then we’ll be ready to open some booster dose clinics to all adults early next week,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release. “We strongly urge everyone who is 18 and older to receive a booster. A booster dose helps ‘boost’ existing protection against COVID-19 and the delta variant.”

Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are recommended six months after a person's second dose. Johnson & Johnson booster doses are recommended two months after the initial dose.

The CDC also said people can choose whichever option for their booster, and do not have to get a booster of the same vaccine type as their initial dose, according to the news release.