Health Department revokes Lincoln concert venue's event permit after crowded concert

“Our health systems are seriously stressed right now and are caring for more COVID-19 patients than ever before. Activities like this are simply not acceptable at this time and impact our whole community.”

The Health Department strongly urged all those who attended the event to self-quarantine for 14 days to protect others. Those who develop COVID-19 symptoms are also urged to get tested.

Lancaster County recorded its second straight day of record hospitalizations during the pandemic with 127 coronavirus cases needing care at Lincoln hospitals, according to the Health Department.

Of those 127 patients, 79 were from outside the county.

Lancaster County confirmed 234 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday but no new deaths.

During the pandemic, the county has recorded 11,747 cases, 54 deaths and 4,520 recoveries from coronavirus.

The rate of positive tests among overall tests remains at a pandemic high of about 30%, according to the department's data dashboard.

Health officials continue to recommend residents stay home as much as possible, telework if they can, wear masks and avoid gatherings with other households.