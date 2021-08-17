Health department raises risk dial as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Lincoln

She said the delta variant is driving the increases in cases and hospitalizations.

The variant, Lopez said, is "hitting people faster and harder, and it's causing more people to get sick and have more severe illness, particularly those who are unvaccinated."

Though cases in vaccinated people have increased, with Lopez saying they make up about 25% of recent cases, those cases are almost always mild. She said 95% of currently hospitalized patients in Lincoln are unvaccinated, and over the past month it's about 87%.

Six vaccinated people have died in Lancaster County since March 1, with five of them coming since July 1. In all those cases, Lopez said, the people were either elderly or had serious underlying health conditions.

"The bottom line is you're more protected with vaccination than without it," she said.

Lancaster County has the highest vaccination rate of any county in the state, with more than 69% of those 16 and older fully vaccinated. But Lopez said case outbreaks have continued to be driven by younger people who are either not old enough to get vaccinated or have not done so yet. Those cases have then spread to older people, who tend to get sicker.