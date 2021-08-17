 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health department raises risk dial as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Health department raises risk dial as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department raised its COVID-19 risk dial for the fourth straight week, this time into the orange range, as cases continue to spike.

Lancaster County recorded nearly 700 cases last week, triple the number from just three weeks ago. Hospitalizations and deaths also continue to increase sharply, with 83 people hospitalized in Lincoln as of Tuesday, 60 of those from Lancaster County.

The county has recorded nine COVID-19 deaths already this month, including another one announced Tuesday, an unvaccinated man in his 60s who was otherwise healthy, said Health Department Director Pat Lopez.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths "continue to be on a troubling trajectory in our community," Lopez said.

Lincoln hospitals, and others in Nebraska, mandating employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

On July 1, Lincoln hospitals were averaging about 14 COVID-19 patients a day, a number that has now increased to more than 70. The number of county residents hospitalized July 1 was nine. That number rose to 30 Aug. 1 and hit 64 Monday.

Twelve COVID-19 patients were on ventilators Tuesday in Lincoln, 10 of them at Bryan Health. A spokesman said the hospital system has not had that many people on ventilators since Dec. 13.

Lopez called the increase in hospitalizations "sobering" and said she has heard that local hospitals are having trouble finding beds both for COVID-19 patients and those needing hospitalization for other reasons.

She said the delta variant is driving the increases in cases and hospitalizations.

Third COVID shot a blessing for some in Lincoln

The variant, Lopez said, is "hitting people faster and harder, and it's causing more people to get sick and have more severe illness, particularly those who are unvaccinated."

Though cases in vaccinated people have increased, with Lopez saying they make up about 25% of recent cases, those cases are almost always mild. She said 95% of currently hospitalized patients in Lincoln are unvaccinated, and over the past month it's about 87%.

Six vaccinated people have died in Lancaster County since March 1, with five of them coming since July 1. In all those cases, Lopez said, the people were either elderly or had serious underlying health conditions.

"The bottom line is you're more protected with vaccination than without it," she said.

TestNebraska operator opens COVID-19 test sites in Lincoln, Omaha

Lancaster County has the highest vaccination rate of any county in the state, with more than 69% of those 16 and older fully vaccinated. But Lopez said case outbreaks have continued to be driven by younger people who are either not old enough to get vaccinated or have not done so yet. Those cases have then spread to older people, who tend to get sicker.

She said the one piece of good news is that more people continue to get vaccinated, including kids 12 and older. Nearly 58% of the 12-to-15 age group has now had at least one vaccine shot, with more than 45% are fully vaccinated.

That group has now overtaken the 16-24 age group, which has only 49% with at least one shot and 44% fully vaccinated.

Lopez said it's the college-age crowd that is lagging.

Days ahead of Garth Brooks concert, COVID-19 has Lincoln doctors 'scared, defeated and desperate'

She said she believes many in that group have not made getting vaccinated a priority because they have not been personally affected by the disease.

In an attempt to boost those numbers, the Health Department will be hosting vaccine clinics for students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Union College and Southeast Community College in the coming weeks. Lopez said details are still being worked out.

Despite the move to orange on the risk dial, the Health Department is not planning to reinstate any directed health measures, such as mandatory masks or reduced capacity at restaurants and venues. But she said that may change if things don't turn around.

"If cases and hospitalizations continue to escalate, we will need to make adjustments to our data-driven approach," Lopez said.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How social media is helping people decide what to buy

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News