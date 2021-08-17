Health department raises risk dial as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department raised its COVID-19 risk dial for the fourth straight week, this time into the orange range, as cases continue to spike.
Lancaster County recorded nearly 700 cases last week, triple the number from just three weeks ago. Hospitalizations and deaths also continue to increase sharply, with 83 people hospitalized in Lincoln as of Tuesday, 60 of those from Lancaster County.
The county has recorded nine COVID-19 deaths already this month, including another one announced Tuesday, an unvaccinated man in his 60s who was otherwise healthy, said Health Department Director Pat Lopez.
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths "continue to be on a troubling trajectory in our community," Lopez said.
On July 1, Lincoln hospitals were averaging about 14 COVID-19 patients a day, a number that has now increased to more than 70. The number of county residents hospitalized July 1 was nine. That number rose to 30 Aug. 1 and hit 64 Monday.
Twelve COVID-19 patients were on ventilators Tuesday in Lincoln, 10 of them at Bryan Health. A spokesman said the hospital system has not had that many people on ventilators since Dec. 13.
Lopez called the increase in hospitalizations "sobering" and said she has heard that local hospitals are having trouble finding beds both for COVID-19 patients and those needing hospitalization for other reasons.
She said the delta variant is driving the increases in cases and hospitalizations.
The variant, Lopez said, is "hitting people faster and harder, and it's causing more people to get sick and have more severe illness, particularly those who are unvaccinated."
Though cases in vaccinated people have increased, with Lopez saying they make up about 25% of recent cases, those cases are almost always mild. She said 95% of currently hospitalized patients in Lincoln are unvaccinated, and over the past month it's about 87%.
Six vaccinated people have died in Lancaster County since March 1, with five of them coming since July 1. In all those cases, Lopez said, the people were either elderly or had serious underlying health conditions.
"The bottom line is you're more protected with vaccination than without it," she said.
Lancaster County has the highest vaccination rate of any county in the state, with more than 69% of those 16 and older fully vaccinated. But Lopez said case outbreaks have continued to be driven by younger people who are either not old enough to get vaccinated or have not done so yet. Those cases have then spread to older people, who tend to get sicker.
She said the one piece of good news is that more people continue to get vaccinated, including kids 12 and older. Nearly 58% of the 12-to-15 age group has now had at least one vaccine shot, with more than 45% are fully vaccinated.
That group has now overtaken the 16-24 age group, which has only 49% with at least one shot and 44% fully vaccinated.
Lopez said it's the college-age crowd that is lagging.
She said she believes many in that group have not made getting vaccinated a priority because they have not been personally affected by the disease.
In an attempt to boost those numbers, the Health Department will be hosting vaccine clinics for students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Union College and Southeast Community College in the coming weeks. Lopez said details are still being worked out.
Despite the move to orange on the risk dial, the Health Department is not planning to reinstate any directed health measures, such as mandatory masks or reduced capacity at restaurants and venues. But she said that may change if things don't turn around.
"If cases and hospitalizations continue to escalate, we will need to make adjustments to our data-driven approach," Lopez said.
The Greek alphabet of COVID-19 virus mutations
Alpha
First identified in the United Kingdom, and later found in the U.S. in December 2020, alpha is considered a variant of concern by the CDC, which noted it might have increased severity based on hospitalization and fatality rates.
Beta
First identified in South Africa, this was detected in the U.S. at the end of January 2021. This is also considered a variant of concern by the CDC.
Delta
First noted in India before being detected in the U.S. in March 2021, the CDC notes this variant of concern’s increased transmissibility. Researchers are watching the delta variant carefully as it continues to spread.
Dr. Emily Landon, chief health care epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said recently that the delta variant is “even more contagious than the alpha variant.”
Delta plus
What’s been referred to as “delta plus” is getting buzz. This has been reportedly detected in South Korea, India and the United States, and some believe it may be more transmissible than the original delta variant. Experts are watching and waiting, but some note it hasn’t yet gained momentum here. Also known as AY.1, it is included under the World Health Organization’s list of variants of concern.
Gamma
Brazil was the first place this was detected, and it’s also been recorded in Japan. The CDC considers gamma a variant of concern; it was first detected in the U.S. in January 2021.
Epsilon
Although the Epsilon variant is included on the Illinois health department’s website, a spokeswoman said it would be soon taken off the “variants of concern” list as it is not considered one by the CDC. The CDC lists the Epsilon variant, which includes multiple mutations, as a variant of interest.
Eta
The World Health Organization and CDC defines this as a variant of interest and noted it has been documented in multiple countries.
Iota
The WHO and CDC consider this a variant of interest. It was documented earliest in the U.S.; according to the CDC, the first detection was in New York.
Kappa
This is also a variant of interest according to the WHO and CDC, with its earliest documentation in India in October 2020.
Lambda
Initially spreading in Peru in December 2020, the lambda variant has so far been found in states including Texas and South Carolina. It is considered a variant of interest by the World Health Organization.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.