Health department officials cautious on relaxing restrictions as case numbers remain flat in Lincoln

Local coronavirus cases have dropped from the winter surge in Lancaster County but have leveled off recently, prompting Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez to keep the COVID-19 risk dial in the mid-yellow zone for a seventh straight week.
"We’re just treading water right now," Lopez said Tuesday at the weekly news conference on the local coronavirus response.
Lopez expressed concern with new cases among middle-aged adults and among children as carrying the potential to spread coronavirus to some unvaccinated older adults should restrictions ease early.
On Tuesday, the three Republican candidates for Lincoln City Council — Roy Christensen, Mary Hilton and Eric Burling — called on the Health Department to ease youth sports restrictions on attendance, particularly for outdoor sports.
The current directed health measure limits spectators to four per participant, caps spectator groups at eight and requires 6 feet of social distancing, though larger events can be allowed with Health Department approval.
"The Health Department should modify all restrictions on outdoor youth sport participation and spectators at events so all youth are able to play sports uninhibited and spectators are permitted at events with minimum social distancing and mask recommendations," the candidates said in a joint statement. "These modifications are in the best interest of the health and well-being of our children and our community."
Asked about their request Tuesday, Lopez said she would be open to easing those restrictions only when case numbers in the community again begin to decrease.
While Lincoln and Omaha work through older residents, any adult can get vaccine in some parts of the state
Lancaster County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death, according to the Health Department.
The man was in his 60s and had recently been hospitalized, and his death marks the 227th recorded in Lancaster County since the pandemic began, a department news release said.
So far, more than 59,000 people in Lancaster County have completed vaccinations after the Health Department administered 7,800 second doses at a clinic Monday, Lopez said.
The Lancaster Event Center will host its first vaccination clinic, second doses for people 65 and over and educators, on Thursday, and the county plans to hold extended 12-hour first-dose clinics vaccinating residents 55 and older at Pinnacle Bank Arena next week, Lopez said. Mount Zion Baptist Church will also host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of a Health Department effort.
The Health Department plans to administer newly received Johnson & Johnson doses to the approximately 1,200 homebound residents in the county and then begin inoculating homeless shelter residents, rehabilitation center residents and Lancaster County jail inmates, she said.
She defended the Health Department's progress in distributing vaccines, saying she urges Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials daily to increase the allotment to larger counties as vaccines sit unused in less-populated counties where vaccination interest has not been as high.
"We have people knocking on the door to get vaccinated here," Lopez said.
The state's expansion making anyone 18 and older eligible for a COVID-19 shot at select retail pharmacies should accelerate the Health Department's effort, but the county receives only 12,000 doses per week between its allotment and the participating pharmacies, she said.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that 21.6% of the state's residents age 16 and over are fully vaccinated. In Lancaster County, it's 21.4%.
Until a larger share of residents get vaccinated, the community needs to remain vigilant in practicing social distancing measures, Lopez added.
"Your commitment is the key to our progress," she said.
IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC
Finals week
Co-teaching
City Council distancing
Gameday empty Saturday
Thank you Bryan West
No fans allowed
Husker cutouts
Arena cleaning
Volleyball social distancing
Skeleton signs
Boo at the Zoo
Football Saturday
YMCA closed
Downtown mask art
Marching band competition
Outdoor seating
East Campus proposed budget cuts
Flu shots
Coronavirus Bible
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday
DMV lines
UNL in-person class
Iguana's Pub
Farmers Market influencers
Remote learning
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Mask
Legislature resumes
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People in Need food distribution
Marathon void
Drive-through parade
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
BikeLNK disinfecting
Teacher and Staff Parade
91-year-old released
Food Bank
Thank you
Virtual City Council
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Inverse Parade
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Tower Square sign
Billboard
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
StarTran Ridership
Simpsons in the windows
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Bourbon Theatre
Social Distancing
Blue for public health
Protecting parents
Basketball without fans
Thanksgiving to go
Basketball masks
Food donation
Sports cleaning
Socially distant Santa
Christmas tree demand
Zoo Lights
Clothing drive
COVID-19 vaccine
Recall
Snowplow Santa
Christmas Star
Santa visit
Pandemic Newspaper
Basketball fans reduced
Outdoor fun
COVID Vaccine
Basketball masks
Trump Rally
Mike Hilgers at Legislature's First Day
Zoo Bar membership
Eviction
New high school
Ice fishing
Danny's closes
Expos resume
Swim meet
Vaccination event
Winter bicycling
Legislative hearing
Biking in snow
Snowshoeing
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.