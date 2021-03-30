Health department officials cautious on relaxing restrictions as case numbers remain flat in Lincoln

Asked about their request Tuesday, Lopez said she would be open to easing those restrictions only when case numbers in the community again begin to decrease.

Lancaster County reported 62 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death, according to the Health Department.

The man was in his 60s and had recently been hospitalized, and his death marks the 227th recorded in Lancaster County since the pandemic began, a department news release said.

So far, more than 59,000 people in Lancaster County have completed vaccinations after the Health Department administered 7,800 second doses at a clinic Monday, Lopez said.

The Lancaster Event Center will host its first vaccination clinic, second doses for people 65 and over and educators, on Thursday, and the county plans to hold extended 12-hour first-dose clinics vaccinating residents 55 and older at Pinnacle Bank Arena next week, Lopez said. Mount Zion Baptist Church will also host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic as part of a Health Department effort.

The Health Department plans to administer newly received Johnson & Johnson doses to the approximately 1,200 homebound residents in the county and then begin inoculating homeless shelter residents, rehabilitation center residents and Lancaster County jail inmates, she said.