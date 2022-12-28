Health Department offering vaccine clinics for Lincoln kids

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will be offering several COVID-19 vaccine clinics for young children starting Thursday.

The clinics will be held at the Health Department's office at 3131 O St. and will provide initial vaccines as well as updated booster doses to children ages 5 and younger.

“COVID-19 vaccine and boosters continue to play an important role in keeping younger children active and healthy and help prevent them from becoming seriously ill if they do get the disease,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release. “If your child is eligible for an updated booster or if they haven’t yet started the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Benefits of the updated boosters, also known as bivalent boosters, include protection against variants currently circulating in the community that weren’t included in the previous vaccines. The updated boosters also restore the body’s immunity against COVID-19.

Children age 6 months through 5 years who previously completed a Moderna primary series can receive a Moderna bivalent booster two months after their final primary series dose. Children under age 5 who receive the Pfizer primary series will get the updated booster as their third primary dose.

The walk-in clinic schedule for children under age 5 is as follows:

* Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m.

* Jan. 5, noon-4 p.m.

* Jan. 9. 8 a.m.-noon

* Jan. 12, noon-4 p.m.

The Health Department said walk-ins are welcome, but parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

