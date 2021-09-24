Health department, Lincoln pharmacies offer COVID-19 booster shots

People eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can get one this weekend at Lincoln pharmacies and beginning next week at clinics offered by the local health department.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Friday it would start booster dose clinics next week by appointment only. A release from the department said it would use a similar approach as it did with the initial rollout of the vaccine — moving through age and priority groups in stages.

It will start with clinics for people 80 and older. On Monday it will contact people in that age group by email or phone to schedule appointments.

Also Friday, the Health Department reported a man in his 60s, who was hospitalized and had not been vaccinated, had died of COVID-19, raising the county's total to 284 people dead.

Hy-Vee, Walgreens and Walmart were among national chains announcing Friday that they will be offering shots at their pharmacy locations, including in Lincoln.