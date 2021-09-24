Health department, Lincoln pharmacies offer COVID-19 booster shots

People eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can get one this weekend at Lincoln pharmacies and beginning next week at clinics offered by the local health department.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Friday it would start booster dose clinics next week by appointment only. A release from the department said it would use a similar approach as it did with the initial rollout of the vaccine — moving through age and priority groups in stages.
It will start with clinics for people 80 and older. On Monday it will contact people in that age group by email or phone to schedule appointments.
Also Friday, the Health Department reported a man in his 60s, who was hospitalized and had not been vaccinated, had died of COVID-19, raising the county's total to 284 people dead.
Hy-Vee, Walgreens and Walmart were among national chains announcing Friday that they will be offering shots at their pharmacy locations, including in Lincoln.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the doses earlier this week for people 65 and older; those 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions; medical professionals, teachers and others with jobs that put them at increased risk of exposure; and long-term care residents.
The authorization only applies to those who received the Pfizer vaccine and are now at least six months past their full vaccination date.
Hy-Vee said the third doses are already available at all its pharmacy locations, including the five Lincoln ones. The Iowa-based chain recommended people make an appointment for the shot by going to hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine.
Walgreens said the booster shots would be available at locations beginning Saturday. Appointments are available at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 1-800-Walgreens or by calling a local Walgreens store.
Walmart said booster doses were available Friday at both Walmart and Sam's Club locations either by appointment or on a walk-in basis. Walmart also had already scheduled a national wellness day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its more than 4,700 U.S. locations and said booster doses would be available at those events.
CVS also started to offer booster doses Friday afternoon, with shots available at some of its Lincoln locations. You can schedule an appointment at: www.cvs.com/vaccine/intake/store/covid-screener/covid-qns.
