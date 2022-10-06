Health Department hosting COVID-19 booster clinics in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has announced several onsite COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics this month.

The clinics will be available to anyone 12 years old and older who qualifies for the new bivalent booster shots, which includes anyone who has had at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics will be held at the Health Department's office, 3131 O St., on the following days and times:

* Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

* Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

* Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

* Oct. 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

* Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

* Oct. 28, 11 a.m-3 p.m.

* Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary, but they are encouraged and can be scheduled online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. The vaccination process usually takes less than an hour.

The bivalent boosters target both the original strain of COVID-19 and the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the omicron strain, which are currently responsible for most cases.

According to the latest genetic sequencing done by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, BA.5 was responsible for 79% of COVID-19 cases in the state as of Oct. 1, while the BA.4.6 variant was responsible for 17%.

Though cases are currently at their lowest levels since the end of April, health officials expect cases to rise this fall and winter as temperatures drop and people spend more time inside.