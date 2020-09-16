Health department extends Lincoln, Lancaster County mask mandate through Halloween

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez has extended the mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions through Halloween in a new directed health measure.

The previous directed health measure was set to expire Sept. 30. Health officials updated the measure on the city's COVID-19 website but did not publicize the extension in a news release.

Lancaster County implemented Nebraska's first mask mandate on July 20 as COVID-19 cases were rising.

Health officials then said it was a temporary measure and have kept it in place as the community adjusts to the return of students to schools and colleges.

People seated or eating or drinking at a bar or restaurant, exercising, seeking government service, working in an occupation that prevents mask wearing or those with a health condition remain exempt from mask-wearing, which is otherwise required while inside places open to the public.

The new directed health measure took effect Monday and carries forward many of the restrictions on gatherings that had been in place.

But included in the restrictions is a new rule limiting capacity on pedal pubs and party buses to no more than 50% of their capacity.

