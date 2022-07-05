Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids under 5

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will start offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 on Wednesday.

The department said Tuesday that the vaccine will be offered at clinics to meet the needs of young children.

Families with children under age 5 can sign up for vaccination appointments Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Health Department's offices at 3131 O St.

Clinics for young children on Wednesdays and Saturdays will vary as follows:

• Wednesday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Health Department

• Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln Pediatric Group, 4501 S. 70th St.

• July 13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Health Department

• July 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Complete Children’s Health, 8201 Northwoods Drive

• July 20, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Health Department

• July 27, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Health Department

Parents and guardians who have already registered their children are being contacted to schedule an appointment. They can also schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200. The appointments are only available to children under 5 years of age.

“We continue work with partners to make vaccination convenient and accessible and help parents get the information they need to make the best choices for their children,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

Many pediatricians and general practitioners have vaccine available for young children, and parents can get information about availability by visiting associated websites or social media sites.

Several pharmacies also offer vaccines to 3- and 4-year-olds by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

