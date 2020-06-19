Health Care Foundation: Lifting up health care workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has rocked the mission, vision, tasks and responsibilities of the Nebraska Health Care Foundation – to the very heart and soul.

“We are a nonprofit that supports nursing homes and assisted living communities – places that are at the very core of everything that is happening,” said Tracy Rathe, senior vice president of organizational performance and development.

With support from the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund, the Health Care Foundation hit the ground running, created valuable partnerships and accomplished epic achievements in providing needed provisions: 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, and personal protective equipment such as surgical and cloth masks, face shields and gowns.

“We saw a huge need, and we are doing everything and anything we can to support our workers,” Rathe said. “This was a massive effort on our team’s part … but it’s been an honor to serve in this role.”

Rathe said she is not surprised by the Lincoln community’s graciousness and willingness to support the multitude of organizations needing help right now.

“If I were to ask one more thing of our community, it would be to continue lifting up our health care workers, our nursing homes and assisted living communities," she said. "This isn’t going away anytime soon, but health care workers are dedicated and truly committed. Please continue to think of them, support them. They are our heroes.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0