Grief and Loss During a Global Pandemic workshop April 29

The Mourning Hope Grief Center will host national speakers Tina Barrett, EdD, LCPC; Pamela Gabbay, EdD, FT; Andy McNiel, MA; and David J. Schonfeld, MD, FAAP for the virtual educational workshop “Grief and Loss During a Global Pandemic” Thursday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
This workshop is designed to help anyone who wants to learn more about supporting grieving children and teens during the COVID-19 pandemic (counselors, therapists, psychologists, social workers, school personnel, chaplains, nurses, physicians and others who work with bereaved youth).
COVID-19 is increasing the already disturbingly high number of bereaved children and teens. Research from Evermore shows that for every COVID-19 death, approximately nine Americans will lose a parent, grandparent, sibling, spouse or child. That’s nearly 5 million family members, friends and colleagues who are grieving the more than 525,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.
But that death count drastically underestimates the sweeping grief chasm this nation has entered; an incoming tsunami of unprecedented grief. This statistic does not account for how many other fatalities are also being grieved during this time. And this statistic does not expose all the non-death losses such as missed opportunities with family and friends, students foregoing classroom learning, social isolation and millions of jobs lost.
Relentless communal grief coupled with a rising death toll is leaving a wide and growing path of grieving parents, siblings, grandparents, friends -- and bereaved youth. Now, more than ever, supporting those who are grieving is vital to the holistic well-being of our children, our families and our communities.
“Grief and Loss During a Global Pandemic” will explore how to help children and teens cope with grief and anxiety, how to support grieving students, and how to honor grief and foster compassion resilience for care providers.
Register online at app.ce-go.com/grief-and-loss-during-a-global-pandemic. The fee is $25, or $45 for professionals seeking continuing education credit.
This event is co-sponsored by the Mourning Hope Grief Center and the HoriSun Hospice Community Foundation.
Founded in 1994, the Mourning Hope Grief Center companions grieving children, adults and families before and after a death loss. The Center, located at 1311 S. Folsom St., provides grief support groups, counseling, community education, resources and referrals. For more information, call 402-488-8989 or visit mourninghope.org.