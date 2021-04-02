Grief and Loss During a Global Pandemic workshop April 29

The Mourning Hope Grief Center will host national speakers Tina Barrett, EdD, LCPC; Pamela Gabbay, EdD, FT; Andy McNiel, MA; and David J. Schonfeld, MD, FAAP for the virtual educational workshop “Grief and Loss During a Global Pandemic” Thursday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

This workshop is designed to help anyone who wants to learn more about supporting grieving children and teens during the COVID-19 pandemic (counselors, therapists, psychologists, social workers, school personnel, chaplains, nurses, physicians and others who work with bereaved youth).

COVID-19 is increasing the already disturbingly high number of bereaved children and teens. Research from Evermore shows that for every COVID-19 death, approximately nine Americans will lose a parent, grandparent, sibling, spouse or child. That’s nearly 5 million family members, friends and colleagues who are grieving the more than 525,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19.