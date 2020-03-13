Grief after suicide seminars offered March 23-24

The Mourning Hope Grief Center welcomes Jack Jordan, PhD, to Lincoln this month. Jordan is the clinical consultant for Grief Support Services of the Samaritans, and professional adviser to the Loss and Healing Council of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP.) He is co-chair of the Survivors of Suicide Loss Task Force of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention.
Jordan will present two seminars:
“Grief After Suicide: Finding Hope and Healing” is the topic for a community-wide seminar at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd.
Attendees will learn the factors that contribute to suicide, the impact of bereavement through suicide on individuals and the family as a group, some of the myths of grief recovery, things that survivors can do to help themselves, and when to seek professional help. There is no cost to attend this event, but pre-registration is required due to limited seating. Register online at mourninghope.org.
In addition, Jordan will lead a continuing education seminar for professionals, “Suicide Bereavement Clinician Training,” on Tuesday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center at Southeast Community College. Attendees will learn about the impact of suicide on survivors, and the clinical and support responses that are needed after a suicide occurs.
This workshop is designed specifically for mental health professionals who provide grief therapy for survivors of suicide loss, but is also open to clergy, pastoral counselors, school personnel and interested others. Register online at southeast.edu/continuing. The fee is $109 and includes lunch and CEUs.
These events are presented by the Mourning Hope Grief Center in collaboration with HoriSun Hospice Community Foundation, Southeast Community College, Lincoln/Lancaster County LOSS Team, Lincoln/Lancaster County Suicide Prevention Coalition and AFSP Nebraska.
Founded in 1994, the Mourning Hope Grief Center companions grieving children, teens, young adults and families when someone significant in their lives has a serious illness or has died. Mourning Hope provides free support groups, community education, grief resources and referrals. Mourning Hope is located at 4919 Baldwin Avenue, but is constructing a permanent facility at South Folsom and West A streets.
For more information about programs, services or the campaign to build the new center, call 402.488-8989 or visit mourninghope.org.