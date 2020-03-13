Grief after suicide seminars offered March 23-24

The Mourning Hope Grief Center welcomes Jack Jordan, PhD, to Lincoln this month. Jordan is the clinical consultant for Grief Support Services of the Samaritans, and professional adviser to the Loss and Healing Council of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP.) He is co-chair of the Survivors of Suicide Loss Task Force of the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention.

Jordan will present two seminars:

“Grief After Suicide: Finding Hope and Healing” is the topic for a community-wide seminar at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd.

Attendees will learn the factors that contribute to suicide, the impact of bereavement through suicide on individuals and the family as a group, some of the myths of grief recovery, things that survivors can do to help themselves, and when to seek professional help. There is no cost to attend this event, but pre-registration is required due to limited seating. Register online at mourninghope.org.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}