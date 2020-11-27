Gratitude can influence your health

This year, the holidays will look and feel different due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

More than ever, it is important to stay safe and healthy. Make sure you have your flu shot, avoid large gatherings and wear a mask when with those outside your household. Now is the time to plan with family and friends and find creative and unconventional ways to celebrate.

Even in the best of times, the holidays bring stress. It is in these moments of uncertain and challenging times that we need gratitude the most.

Gratitude encourages us to focus on what "is" rather than what "is not." In this manner, gratitude is closely associated with mindfulness – focusing on silver linings, counting blessings and being thankful for the simple things in life.

Studies show that those who regularly perform intentional acts of gratitude experience more positive emotions, fulfilling experiences, improve their sleep quality and are better able to deal with adversity and stress. Being mindful and expressing gratitude can also improve our overall health via higher rates of good cholesterol and lower levels of depression.