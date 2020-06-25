Grant programs to award $85 million to charitable organizations in Nebraska hit hard by coronavirus

Nebraska will begin funneling $85 million in federal coronavirus aid to charitable organizations and providers across the state as it seeks to continue an economic recovery caused by the pandemic.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday said the state's Community CARES program, originally announced May 27, is aimed at shoring up groups that help individuals in food insecurity, with housing and other social welfare needs.
“Our overall goal is to help those organizations that are helping care for Nebraskans,” Ricketts said at his now-weekly coronavirus news conference. “We know that a lot of organizations are challenged in raising money or providing services that they would get reimbursed for just like in the private sector.”
The program, which will be administered by the Department of Health and Human Services, also aims to help those organizations that serve others, as well as to help underserved communities, said Dannette Smith, the department’s CEO.
“In my 30-year career, I’ve never been able to give away this much money,” Smith said, “and I want to make sure I’m giving it to the communities and organizations that benefit from our giving.”
The program is split into three categories of grants:
* Stabilization grants will provide $40 million through one-time payments of at least $12,000 to charitable organizations with increased expenses, lower revenues, or both, due to COVID-19. Applications will be accepted June 29-July 6.
* Response and recovery grants will distribute $43 million, in amounts from $50,000 to $2 million, to nonprofits and eligible organizations that will help children, families and communities recover from the effects of COVID-19.
Applications, which will be open July 1-8, must detail how the funding will help each organization achieve “measurable outcomes,” with the money needing to be spent by Dec. 30.
* The program will also provide $2 million in one-time grants of $250 for licensed child care providers and places of worship to purchase personal protective equipment or cleaning supplies to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Applications will be open July 6-12.
The Community CARES program detailed Thursday joins a program to distribute $330 million to small businesses and agricultural producers announced two weeks ago as part of Ricketts’ Get Nebraska Growing initiative in responding to the pandemic.
Smith said charitable organizations and providers interested in applying for funding can go to: dhhs.ne.gov/CommunityCares.
Keeping up on vaccines
After seeing a significant drop in the number of childhood vaccinations this year, state health officials are encouraging parents to stay up to date on their children’s immunizations.
“We’ve heard from health care providers who are concerned that with the restrictions that have been in place and people staying home and so forth that parents have not been getting their children vaccinated,” Ricketts said.
In 2019, Nebraska ranked fifth nationally for childhood vaccinations and 16th in adolescent vaccinations, said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical director.
Comparing immunization rates from the first four months of 2018 with the first four months of 2019, Anthone said vaccinations for children under 2 are down 10%; for those 2-7 years old, it’s down 32%; and children 7-17, immunizations are down 35%.
Caryn Vincent, a strategic adviser in the Division of Public Health, said parents should call their children’s doctors or local health department to ask about how they are allowing visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health care providers are taking added precautions, Vincent said, including requiring use of masks, reducing the number of people in waiting rooms, and scheduling well-child visits at different times or places than sick-child visits, she said.
DHHS also offers the federally funded Vaccines for Children program, which provides immunizations for children 18 or under who are Native, Medicaid eligible, or uninsured or underinsured.
The shots are provided at little to no cost at clinics around the state.
Changes to Test Nebraska
While hospital beds across the state are filling up, coronavirus-related hospitalizations are at their lowest point in two months, Ricketts said.
As of Thursday, there are 131 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to 149 on April 25, which was the first day hospitals began providing that data.
That means more patients who had been putting off elected surgery or treatment for other health conditions are getting treatment, Ricketts said.
With numbers trending in the right direction, Ricketts said the Nebraska National Guard will end its mission operating testing stations this weekend.
The tests conducted through Test Nebraska, a $27 million initiative started by Ricketts in April in conjunction with a trio of Utah companies, will be taken over by hospitals and health care providers.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
