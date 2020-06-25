Grant programs to award $85 million to charitable organizations in Nebraska hit hard by coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska will begin funneling $85 million in federal coronavirus aid to charitable organizations and providers across the state as it seeks to continue an economic recovery caused by the pandemic.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday said the state's Community CARES program, originally announced May 27, is aimed at shoring up groups that help individuals in food insecurity, with housing and other social welfare needs.

“Our overall goal is to help those organizations that are helping care for Nebraskans,” Ricketts said at his now-weekly coronavirus news conference. “We know that a lot of organizations are challenged in raising money or providing services that they would get reimbursed for just like in the private sector.”

The program, which will be administered by the Department of Health and Human Services, also aims to help those organizations that serve others, as well as to help underserved communities, said Dannette Smith, the department’s CEO.

“In my 30-year career, I’ve never been able to give away this much money,” Smith said, “and I want to make sure I’m giving it to the communities and organizations that benefit from our giving.”

The program is split into three categories of grants: