Grant helps HopeSpoke extend youth day treatment program

The National Survey of Children’s Health estimates that nearly 40,000 Nebraska children in 2016 (the most recent year for which data are available) faced a mental or behavioral health condition requiring treatment. With help from a $50,000 grant from the Medica Foundation, HopeSpoke is addressing this need by increasing by 20 percent the number of children it serves through its Extended Day Treatment Program for Youth.

The program provides treatment for children ages 5 to 11 who suffer from severe trauma and behavioral challenges. For years, HopeSpoke has had a waiting list for children with critical needs, making this expansion a necessary priority. Weekly family therapy sessions will also be offered to better support parents and guardians of children participating in the program, offering a two-generation approach to addressing the mental health of youth in Lincoln.

Of the children discharged from the Extended Day Treatment Program in HopeSpoke’s most recent fiscal year, the vast majority had lower Child and Adolescent Functional Assessment Scale scores. About 92 percent of parents and guardians agreed or strongly agreed that they were satisfied with the services received.

