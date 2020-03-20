Grant helps HopeSpoke extend youth day treatment program

The National Survey of Children’s Health estimates that nearly 40,000 Nebraska children in 2016 (the most recent year for which data are available) faced a mental or behavioral health condition requiring treatment. With help from a $50,000 grant from the Medica Foundation, HopeSpoke is addressing this need by increasing by 20 percent the number of children it serves through its Extended Day Treatment Program for Youth.
The program provides treatment for children ages 5 to 11 who suffer from severe trauma and behavioral challenges. For years, HopeSpoke has had a waiting list for children with critical needs, making this expansion a necessary priority. Weekly family therapy sessions will also be offered to better support parents and guardians of children participating in the program, offering a two-generation approach to addressing the mental health of youth in Lincoln.
Of the children discharged from the Extended Day Treatment Program in HopeSpoke’s most recent fiscal year, the vast majority had lower Child and Adolescent Functional Assessment Scale scores. About 92 percent of parents and guardians agreed or strongly agreed that they were satisfied with the services received.
“HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and their families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services,” said Jackie Prater, director of the HopeSpoke Extended Day Treatment Program. “The program provides children with approximately 15 hours of time in the milieu each week along with individual, family and group therapy, where they learn and practice skills critical for improving their level of functioning at home, school and in the community.”
The grant from the Medica Foundation will enable HopeSpoke to streamline the intake process, provide more immediate crisis response to families, and engage in consultation with other community partners to ensure the children are receiving the best services possible, Prater added. It will also enable skilled clinicians to attend a variety of evidence-based therapy trainings.
"With Medica's generosity, the families of Lincoln will be able to access our services with very little wait time,” Prater said.
Said JoAnn Birkholz, director of the Medica Foundation: “HopeSpoke has demonstrated its impact in helping youth, and we are proud to support the organization’s efforts. We are are confident that the program expansion will help HopeSpoke continue to make a positive impact in improving the health of children and families in the Lincoln community.”
In 2019, the Medica Foundation provided $400,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in Nebraska. About 85 percent of the grants support early childhood and adolescent health initiatives.