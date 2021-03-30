 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island health district to vaccinate high school seniors
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Grand Island health district to vaccinate high school seniors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

The Central District Health Department plans to target graduating high school seniors for vaccinations using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

 ETHAN MILLER, GETTY IMAGES

Several Nebraska health districts have opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people as young as 18, and those 18 and older also can get vaccinated at pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

But the Central District Health Department appears to be the first in the state to specifically target young people for vaccines.

The district based in Grand Island announced Wednesday that it is working on a plan to start vaccinating high school seniors in its district who want the vaccine and have their parents' permission.

Teresa Anderson, health director for the district that covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, said it plans to use Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people as young as 16 years old.

"We hope to get first doses administered prior to proms and second doses before graduation," Anderson said in a news release.

She said high-schoolers, especially seniors, have numerous events to attend in the next couple of months, and getting students vaccinated, along with continuing other prevention measures such as wearing masks, will lessen the risk of COVID-19 case outbreaks.

Anderson said she presented the plan to area school superintendents during a weekly phone call with them and received a "largely favorable response."

"We know these students will go in many different directions once they graduate, so this is a great opportunity for us to catch them before graduation and protect them over the summer and into the fall," she said.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, 943 cases, or just over 10% of its total cases, have been in children 10-19 years old. Out of nearly 18,000 vaccinations administered so far in the district, only 36 have gone to kids 18 and under.

Supply and demand for vaccine seems to vary significantly by health district, with districts in the metropolitan areas of Lincoln and Omaha reserving doses only for those in the 50-and-over age group.

No confirmed COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated Nebraskans
While Lincoln and Omaha work through older residents, any adult can get vaccine in some parts of the state
Nebraska officially moving to Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccine program
Three of every four Lancaster County residents older than 65 have gotten their COVID-19 shots

CDC GUIDELINES FOR FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Switch up your exercise routine to keep your mind healthy

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News