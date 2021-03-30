Grand Island health district to vaccinate high school seniors

Several Nebraska health districts have opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people as young as 18, and those 18 and older also can get vaccinated at pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

But the Central District Health Department appears to be the first in the state to specifically target young people for vaccines.

The district based in Grand Island announced Wednesday that it is working on a plan to start vaccinating high school seniors in its district who want the vaccine and have their parents' permission.

Teresa Anderson, health director for the district that covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, said it plans to use Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people as young as 16 years old.

"We hope to get first doses administered prior to proms and second doses before graduation," Anderson said in a news release.

She said high-schoolers, especially seniors, have numerous events to attend in the next couple of months, and getting students vaccinated, along with continuing other prevention measures such as wearing masks, will lessen the risk of COVID-19 case outbreaks.