Golfing for a Reason raises $35K to benefit cancer patients

Aiding Angels provides free professional housecleaning to the cancer heroes in our community during one of the most stressful times of their lives. A clean home and environment contributes to the welfare and recovery of patients. Six free cleanings are given to each man, woman or child receiving cancer treatment. All that is needed is a note provided by the doctor's office stating that the individual is going through cancer treatment. It is not cancer-specific or financial-need based.