Beginning Monday, the Nomi Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall will require people to pre-register and make an appointment ahead of time.

When people arrive at the testing site, they will be asked to present a QR code on a phone or a printed-out appointment confirmation.

Previously, people could drop in at the site unregistered, but in recent weeks delays for the free tests have stretched to several hours and have led to people getting turned away at the end of the day.

Officials said the change is being done to better accommodate the increase in the number of people requiring a test while allowing workers to more efficiently conduct the tests.

More appointment times will be added, according to a news release. People can register for a test at testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Lancaster County nears weekly case record as CHI moves to require double masking for health workers
With COVID cases surging, some Lincoln residents face long wait to get tested
Red risk dial means change in some city services in Lincoln

Milestones in Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Governor to require hospitals to keep beds open for COVID patients, further restricts large gatherings
Local Government
Governor to require hospitals to keep beds open for COVID patients, further restricts large gatherings

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
Hospitals must keep 10% of their beds open to continue to offer elective surgeries, $40 million in CARES money will be targeted to reducing hospital staff shortages and large gatherings will again be limited to 50% capacity.

COVID-19 death count climbs in Lancaster County following surge in recent cases
Health and Fitness
COVID-19 death count climbs in Lancaster County following surge in recent cases

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
While many of the 30 COVID-19 deaths have involved Lancaster County residents with underlying health conditions, Lopez said some deaths, like that of 46-year-old man, involved people who were otherwise healthy.

Positive cases in LPS schools pass 200 — including 10 in one elementary — but officials say no school spread
Education
Positive cases in LPS schools pass 200 — including 10 in one elementary — but officials say no school spread

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
LPS says all the exposures of positive cases -- including the 10 at Zeman Elementary since Sept. 10 -- have been traced to sources outside the school. 

Doctors urge COVID-19 precautions, warn of strained hospital capacity in Nebraska
Health and Fitness
Doctors urge COVID-19 precautions, warn of strained hospital capacity in Nebraska

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated
"The assumption that if you get sick we're going to have a hospital bed for you is a false assumption," said Dr. Daniel Johnson, division chief of critical care at the Nebraska Medicine.

Nebraska surpasses 500 total coronavirus deaths; Lancaster County reports 46 new cases
Health and Fitness
Nebraska surpasses 500 total coronavirus deaths; Lancaster County reports 46 new cases

  • Alex Lantz jsphammz
  • Updated
There are 501 deaths linked to the coronavirus in the state, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The state's case total is now 47,807.

Pinnacle Bank Arena hosts rodeo, fans in one of its first public sporting events since March
Local
Pinnacle Bank Arena hosts rodeo, fans in one of its first public sporting events since March

  • Luna Stephens
  • Updated
After months of mostly sitting idle, Pinnacle Bank Arena was filled with dirt, bulls and plenty of cowboy hats Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

‘A little bit of normalcy’ — Pandemic didn’t stop ‘Backyard Farmer’ from helping your garden grow
Local
'A little bit of normalcy' — Pandemic didn't stop 'Backyard Farmer' from helping your garden grow

  • Peter Salter
  • Updated
In other years, "Backyard Farmer" fielded about 100 viewer questions each week. This season, that number reached 240.

Coronavirus contagiousness can overtake diligence, Lincoln health director says of own experience
Health and Fitness
Coronavirus contagiousness can overtake diligence, Lincoln health director says of own experience

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
Nebraska reported more new cases of the coronavirus on Friday than at any point during the pandemic, with 792 cases pushing the statewide total to 46,977.

109 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County; UNMC chancellor says state can 'expect an uptick'
Health and Fitness
109 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County; UNMC chancellor says state can 'expect an uptick'

  • Riley Johnson Don Walton
  • Updated
UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold also noted that there still are "plenty of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators" available to meet the challenge.

State officials defend decision to contract with Test Nebraska
Local Government
State officials defend decision to contract with Test Nebraska

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated
Test Nebraska was the only option available to allow the state to quickly ramp up its capacity to thousands of tests per day, a state official said.

10 attendees at event at Lincoln Eagles Club got COVID-19, officials say
Health and Fitness
10 attendees at event at Lincoln Eagles Club got COVID-19, officials say

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
The club's Facebook page advertised the gathering as a "9/11 Never Forget" event. The event drew 75 people with dancing and little mask wearing.

COVID-19 has hammered Nebraska's ag sector, report finds
Agriculture
COVID-19 has hammered Nebraska's ag sector, report finds

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated
Prices for hogs dropped 53% from January to April, according to the report, while prices for live cattle dropped 25%. While crop prices did not see as big of a decline, they were in worse shape heading into the year than livestock prices.

Lincoln-Lancaster County health director contracts COVID-19, mayor says
Health and Fitness
Lincoln-Lancaster County health director contracts COVID-19, mayor says

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
Pat Lopez is isolating at home and has been in contact with Health Department staff, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. 

'It's a celebration:' Big Ten football is back (again), and Nebraska is ready to get started
Football
'It's a celebration:' Big Ten football is back (again), and Nebraska is ready to get started

  • Chris Basnett
  • Updated
The plan is for the season to begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24, and it revolves around rigid coronavirus protocols. 

College students, prisoners drive record week of COVID cases; city offers more housing help
Local
College students, prisoners drive record week of COVID cases; city offers more housing help

  • Peter Salter
  • Updated
As of Friday afternoon, Lancaster County had recorded 498 new cases this week, up from last week’s high of 476.

State moving to Phase 4 of reopening as case, hospital numbers rise
Health and Fitness
State moving to Phase 4 of reopening as case, hospital numbers rise

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated
Coronavirus-related restrictions will be loosened even though COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at their highest levels since late spring.

Madsen's GM follows through on pledge to sue over health directive
Elections
Madsen's GM follows through on pledge to sue over health directive

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie said: "This lawsuit has no merit."

Nebraska rolling out rapid coronavirus testing program with UNMC
Football
Nebraska rolling out rapid coronavirus testing program with UNMC

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
Nebraska has developed its own in-house rapid coronavirus system, which will considerably speed up the testing process for student-athletes.

Nebraska State Penitentiary under quarantine after 29 inmates test positive for coronavirus
Crime and Courts
Nebraska State Penitentiary under quarantine after 29 inmates test positive for coronavirus

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated
Voluntary tests were offered to 600 inmates last week, and 332 agreed to be tested. Tests will be offered to the remaining inmates at the facility starting Sunday.

COVID-19 claims lives of Omaha mother and son just days apart
Health and Fitness
COVID-19 claims lives of Omaha mother and son just days apart

  • Nancy Gaarder Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs were an inseparable duo known for their joyful embrace of life and of the people they met. "They covered you with their love."

UNL coronavirus dashboard goes live; 107 cases reported since Aug. 12
Education
UNL coronavirus dashboard goes live; 107 cases reported since Aug. 12

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated
The dashboard shows the first case on campus was reported Aug. 16 at the tail-end of student move-in for the fall semester. The highest number of cases reported in one day was Wednesday, where 31 cases were reported.

University employee dies of COVID-19 complications, marks 20th death in Lancaster County
Health and Fitness
University employee dies of COVID-19 complications, marks 20th death in Lancaster County

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
Kevin Hopper, a technical consultant in Information Technology Services, fell ill earlier this summer and was hospitalized for about a month before he died Aug. 19, according to an obituary.

How rigid COVID-19 regulations are affecting high school football teams' preparation this season
High School Football

How rigid COVID-19 regulations are affecting high school football teams' preparation this season

  • Nate Head
  • Updated
North Star coach Tony Kobza attributed some of his team's missteps on Friday night to unique practice circumstances. But it's not an excuse, he says. 

NU Athletics furloughing more than 50, enacting salary reductions due to $100 million budget hole
Football
NU Athletics furloughing more than 50, enacting salary reductions due to $100 million budget hole

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
Athletic director Bill Moos confirmed to the Journal Star that 51 employees in his department of more than 330 are being furloughed for four months.

35 LPS staff members self-quarantining because of COVID symptoms, exposure
Education
35 LPS staff members self-quarantining because of COVID symptoms, exposure

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
LPS reported four positive COVID-19 cases during the first week of school, compared to 35 cases in Omaha-area schools.

Lied Center leads nation in reopening
Theater
Lied Center leads nation in reopening

  • L. Kent Wolgamott
  • Updated
The Lied Center for Performing Arts has presented a series of dance recitals for local studios with some of the performances bringing in more than 500 people.

Moos says no plans for Huskers to cut athletic programs, but $100 million hit will be wide-ranging
Football
Moos says no plans for Huskers to cut athletic programs, but $100 million hit will be wide-ranging

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
NU will have to dip into its healthy "rainy day" financial reserve. Bill Moos: "It's as rainy as I've ever seen it."

Maskless testifiers oppose health director's appointment, but council approves her anyway
Local Government
Maskless testifiers oppose health director's appointment, but council approves her anyway

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
The Lincoln City Council suspended its rules, then held a public hearing to appoint Pat Lopez as health director, a decision drawing the scorn of local residents already critical of her decisions. 

LPS has some technology glitches on first day of remote learning, but lots of kids log on
Education
LPS has some technology glitches on first day of remote learning, but lots of kids log on

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
On the first day of remote learning, 14,322 students Zoomed into classes, collectively spending more than 3 million minutes on Zoom, though some had problems getting onto Zoom.  

Mayor sees evidence of mask mandate's effectiveness; 16 new cases
Health and Fitness
Mayor sees evidence of mask mandate's effectiveness; 16 new cases

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
The 16 cases confirmed Friday marked the lowest number of new daily cases this week, and Lancaster County headed into the weekend positioned to have the fewest weekly total of new cases since late June.

LPS announces reduced spectator plan for fall sports season
High School Football
LPS announces reduced spectator plan for fall sports season

  • Ron Powell
  • Updated
Contests hosted by LPS schools will be limited to immediate family only, which is defined in a news release sent out Friday afternoon.

Start of school in a pandemic: Time-worn first-day-of-school traditions alongside the new ones
Education
Start of school in a pandemic: Time-worn first-day-of-school traditions alongside the new ones

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
On Wednesday, elementary schools were the only ones with all students in attendance, with just sixth- and ninth-graders at middle and high schools. 

Big Ten postponing football, other fall sports; NU leaders say they are 'very disappointed' in decision
Football
Big Ten postponing football, other fall sports; NU leaders say they are 'very disappointed' in decision

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
The decision comes one day after Scott Frost and three other Big Ten coaches went public with their desire to play football this fall.

Madsen's reopens its doors after Health Department OKs its compliance plan
Local Business News
Madsen's

  • Riley Johnson Sofia Saric
  • Updated
"I think the matter is, by and large, over,” Madsen's attorney J.L. Spray said of the dispute between the business and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Watch now: Lincoln police enforce closure order at Madsen's
Local Business News
Watch now: Lincoln police enforce closure order at Madsen's

  • Alex Lantz Nick McConnell
  • Updated
At around 7:55 a.m., officers arrived at Madsen's, marking the first time police have been involved in the weeklong squabbling between the local business and city over alleged violations of directed health measures.

Details of learning in a pandemic: Busing, substitute teachers, air flow and sanitizing classrooms
Education
Details of learning in a pandemic: Busing, substitute teachers, air flow and sanitizing classrooms

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
“I think overwhelming is a good word,” said Lincoln Education Association President Rita Bennett, especially for teachers who all want to do things well. “It is very, very frustrating. No one wants to drop a ball.” 

Side effects: A look at just how bad things have been for some Lincoln businesses amid COVID-19
Local Business News
Side effects: A look at just how bad things have been for some Lincoln businesses amid COVID-19

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated
Information contained in property tax protests gives a rare look into what kinds of declines some national companies are seeing in Lincoln.

NU athletics projects shortfall up to $100 million, provides season ticket holders options in letter
Football
NU athletics projects shortfall up to $100 million, provides season ticket holders options in letter

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
There are three options for ticket holders who don't wish to attend games this season.

After losing in court, city again orders Madsen's to shut its doors
Local Government
After losing in court, city again orders Madsen's to shut its doors

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
Staff from the health department returned to the business on Thursday and observed continued violations of the directed health measure, according to the latest closure order.

Watch Now: Attorneys lay out case for, against shutting down Madsen's over health measure violations
Local Government
Watch Now: Attorneys lay out case for, against shutting down Madsen's over health measure violations

  • Riley Johnson Lori Pilger
  • Updated
In a closed third-floor courtroom with dozens watching online, the Lincoln City Attorney's Office laid out its case Wednesday for why a judge should order the closure of Madsen's Bowling and Billiards for violating directed health measures.

89% of rural Nebraskans think infectious diseases will have major impact
Nebraska News
89% of rural Nebraskans think infectious diseases will have major impact

  • Sofia Saric
  • Updated
About one-third of the surveys drew responses, with questions also focused on community preparedness for emergencies and individuals' financial resilience.

In the midst of a pandemic, North Star football team excited and thankful for early start to the season
High School Football

In the midst of a pandemic, North Star football team excited and thankful for early start to the season

  • Ron Powell
  • Updated
Tony Kobza nervously paid close attention to the Lancaster County COVID-19 statistics every day the past three weeks, fretting that the rising…

Nebraska AG joins letter urging use of legal authority to increase availability of COVID-19 drug
Regional Government
Nebraska AG joins letter urging use of legal authority to increase availability of COVID-19 drug

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
In a letter signed by Doug Peterson and 30 other attorneys general, they say Gilead has been "unable to assure a supply of remdesivir sufficient to alleviate the health and safety needs of the country amid this pandemic."

NSAA provides list of health guidelines for each of the fall sports
High School Football
NSAA provides list of health guidelines for each of the fall sports

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
Guidelines range from extending the sideline box for football players to the 10-yard lines to no switching of benches between volleyball sets.

NWU's conference now the only NCAA Division III league in the nation playing sports this fall
State college football

NWU's conference now the only NCAA Division III league in the nation playing sports this fall

  • Ron Powell
  • Updated
  • 0

The ARC on July 28 reaffirmed its commitment to move forward with the fall season and is sticking with it as every other small-school conference pulls the plug.

City files injunction asking judge to order Madsen’s closed over health directive violations
Local Government
City files injunction asking judge to order Madsen’s closed over health directive violations

  • Lori Pilger Riley Johnson
  • Updated
The City Attorney's Office late Monday afternoon asked a judge to order a Lincoln bowling alley owner to comply with local health directives, …

Protesters rally at Capitol over Lincoln schools reopening
Education
Protesters rally at Capitol over Lincoln schools reopening

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
Protesters briefly blocked Gov. Pete Ricketts’ car as it left the state Capitol on Monday, then set up a "classroom" on the Capitol steps to i…

Nearly 17% of LPS students opt for remote learning, many from low-income schools
Education
Nearly 17% of LPS students opt for remote learning, many from low-income schools

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
Elementary and middle school students — especially those from low-income schools — have shown the most interest in learning remotely when Linc…

NSAA board reaffirms Aug. 10 start to fall sports, leaves transfer rules intact
High School Football
NSAA board reaffirms Aug. 10 start to fall sports, leaves transfer rules intact

  • Ron Powell
  • Updated
Other highlights from the meeting include Week 0 teams set to start practice; COVID-19 and wild card points; and transfer rules. 

'Good Vibrations' from a distance — Concertgoers play it safe at Beach Boys' Pinewood Bowl show
Music
'Good Vibrations' from a distance — Concertgoers play it safe at Beach Boys' Pinewood Bowl show

  • L. Kent Wolgamott
  • Updated
The touring version of the iconic ’60s rock ’n’ roll band brought the "fun, fun, fun" to Pinewood Bowl on Sunday even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reopening schools in Lincoln: Balancing educational harm of staying closed with risk of the virus
Education
Reopening schools in Lincoln: Balancing educational harm of staying closed with risk of the virus

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
As of late afternoon Friday, forms to learn remotely had been submitted for about 16% of LPS students, kindergarten registrations were down by about 120 students compared with last year, and statewide applications for home schooling are up 21%.

Watch Now: Seven languages, one message: I wear because I care
Local
Watch Now: Seven languages, one message: I wear because I care

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
A group of Community Breastfeeding Educators found dads from their cultural communities to share a pandemic safety message with their fellow dads to help keep families free of the virus.

Court will decide fate of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards after it defied health department order to shut down
Local
Court will decide fate of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards after it defied health department order to shut down

  • Pat Sangimino Nick McConnell
  • Updated
"We're treating it like a civil matter," Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie said Saturday evening. "In order to enforce a civil matter, you go to court."

Omaha company seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Health and Fitness
Omaha company seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

  • JULIE ANDERSON Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
The Omaha site will seek about 350 participants for the COVID-19 vaccine trial. “They’re the true heroes here.”

'Love is not tourism' — coronavirus travel bans keep loved ones apart for months
Travel
'Love is not tourism' — coronavirus travel bans keep loved ones apart for months

  • Sofia Saric
  • Updated
Jocelyn Herstein lives in Lincoln but has a German fiance living in Switzerland; they and others like them bear the brunt of travel restrictions. 

COVID-19 risk dial improves slightly as city's mask mandate continues
Local Government
COVID-19 risk dial improves slightly as city's mask mandate continues

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has moved its COVID-19 risk dial to the low-orange range, still considered high-risk but an imp…

Masks won't be required in Omaha, Douglas County health director says
Nebraska News
Masks won't be required in Omaha, Douglas County health director says

  • JEFFREY ROBB Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
Adi Pour said Nebraska Attorney General's Office questioned her ability to implement a mask requirement.

Lancaster County Super Fair is 'definitely different, but it's still fun'
Local
Lancaster County Super Fair is 'definitely different, but it's still fun'

  • Sofia Saric
  • Updated
The in-person portion of the fair looked much different Thursday, with none of the usual extras including rides, carnival games, food stands and entertainers. It seemed that there were more animals on the fairgrounds than people.

COVID-19 restrictions eased in more Nebraska counties
Health and Fitness
COVID-19 restrictions eased in more Nebraska counties

  • Don Walton
  • Updated
Come Saturday, 27 of the state's 93 counties will be clear of most restrictions prompted by the coronavirus.

'One bar to another bar to another bar' — Tracers track recent COVID-19 cases to nightlife, parties
Health and Fitness
'One bar to another bar to another bar' — Tracers track recent COVID-19 cases to nightlife, parties

  • PeterSalter Sofia Saric
  • Updated
More than half of COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks have hit those between 21 and 29.

LPS moves to staggered schedules for high schools when classes start
Education
LPS moves to staggered schedules for high schools when classes start

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
Students will attend in-person classes two or three days a week based on their last name.

36 of 41 inmates in one Douglas County Jail unit test positive for coronavirus
Nebraska News
36 of 41 inmates in one Douglas County Jail unit test positive for coronavirus

  • NANCY GAARDER Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
The housing unit where the outbreak occurred is separate from the intake area where more than 100 protesters were processed over the weekend, a spokesperson said.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

Lincoln bars remain busy following Health Department crackdown
Local
Lincoln bars remain busy following Health Department crackdown

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated
Despite the closures announced Saturday, many young Lincoln residents went out in the area that night to drink and dine. Many were seated in outdoor areas, but some bars had a number of patrons indoors as well.

Lancaster County sets record for weekly COVID-19 cases
Health and Fitness
Lancaster County sets record for weekly COVID-19 cases

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated
Lancaster County broke last week's record for the most cases of COVID-19 reported in a single week.

Two bars and Railyard commons area ordered to close for violating coronavirus health measures
Local Business News
Two bars and Railyard commons area ordered to close for violating coronavirus health measures

  • Sofia Saric
  • Updated
Two downtown bars, along with the Railyard commons area, have been ordered to close for violations of the city's directed health measure.

Ready, set, sanitize: Arena staff speed clean between graduation ceremonies
Education
Ready, set, sanitize: Arena staff speed clean between graduation ceremonies

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated
Celebrations were in order for Lincoln Southwest graduates as they streamed out of Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday morning. Inside, it was time to get to work.

UNL announces COVID-19 testing plans, other precautions for fall semester
Local
UNL announces COVID-19 testing plans, other precautions for fall semester

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated
University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, faculty and staff will have access to COVID-19 testing this fall through a University Health Center p…

Southeast Nebraska communities close public buildings because of COVID-19; 29 new cases in Lancaster County
Nebraska News
Southeast Nebraska communities close public buildings because of COVID-19; 29 new cases in Lancaster County

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated
A recent spike of cases in Thayer County was linked to golf tournaments in Clay Center and York.

LPS superintendent: Masks are key to opening schools safely; wearing them will be enforced
Education
LPS superintendent: Masks are key to opening schools safely; wearing them will be enforced

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
District officials have a contact tracing and notification plan in place for the “likely event” that a student or staff member is exposed to coronavirus, Steve Joel said.

As COVID-19 cases rise in Lincoln, 'all options are on the table' for new health measures, mayor says
Health and Fitness
As COVID-19 cases rise in Lincoln, 'all options are on the table' for new health measures, mayor says

  • Sofia Saric MattOlberding
  • Updated
City health officials are considering restricting gathering sizes, revising sports requirements, requiring masks in public spaces and even clo…

Ricketts challenged on radio show to mandate masks
Regional Government
Ricketts challenged on radio show to mandate masks

  • Don Walton
  • Updated
Wearing a mask is "just one tool" in controlling the virus, along with social distancing and hand-washing, Gov. Ricketts said, and "I think we get better compliance if you don't make it a mandate."

City risk factor heightened as Lincoln exceeds 2,000 COVID-19 cases
Health and Fitness
City risk factor heightened as Lincoln exceeds 2,000 COVID-19 cases

  • Sofia Saric
  • Updated
City health officials sounded an alarm Friday about rising coronavirus cases in Lancaster County, pushing the local risk dial into the orange,…

Ricketts says social distancing key now in keeping virus under control
Regional Government
Ricketts says social distancing key now in keeping virus under control

  • Don Walton
  • Updated
"Ten percent of Nebraskans have been tested," the governor said. "That's a good number. That's progress."

Nebraska surpasses 20,000 cases of COVID-19
Health and Fitness
Nebraska surpasses 20,000 cases of COVID-19

  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated
Cases in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy County are growing fastest in the state.  

Nebraska State Fair to go on without many of the bells and whistles
Nebraska News
Nebraska State Fair to go on without many of the bells and whistles

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated
Plans are to host 4-H exhibits and contests on the first weekend of the fair, and FFA activities on the second weekend. The fair might "go dark" during the week, director Bill Ogg said.

Frost says five Husker football players tested positive for COVID-19 since early April
Football
Frost says five Husker football players tested positive for COVID-19 since early April

  • Steven M. Sipple
  • Updated
Nebraska has tested roughly 250 student-athletes and staff, and there have been eight positive tests, including five football players.

Making hard decisions in a pandemic: Southeast principal retires to protect, spend time with son
Education
Making hard decisions in a pandemic: Southeast principal retires to protect, spend time with son

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
The decision by Lincoln Public Schools to bring staff and students back to school in the fall, Brent Toalson worried, would pose too great a chance that he could expose his family to the virus.

More young people testing positive for COVID-19, local health officials say
Local
More young people testing positive for COVID-19, local health officials say

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
So far this month, 65% of the positive cases have been in people under 40, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said Friday.

Columbus state senator talks about five weeks in hospital battling COVID-19
Nebraska News
Columbus state senator talks about five weeks in hospital battling COVID-19

  • MATT LINDBERG Columbus Telegram
  • Updated
State Sen. Mike Moser was working outside in his yard the night before Mother’s Day when it became apparent something was wrong.

Parents speak out against masks in schools; LPS still figuring out pandemic costs
Education
Parents speak out against masks in schools; LPS still figuring out pandemic costs

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
Parents who oppose having students and staff wear masks when school resumes in the fall asked the Lincoln Board of Education to reconsider the…

Garth Brooks' drive-in concert at Lancaster Event Center is sellout
Music
Garth Brooks' drive-in concert at Lancaster Event Center is sellout

  • L. Kent Wolgamott
  • Updated
The Event Center pre-party will feature Omaha country band Silas Creek with food trucks on the grounds and beverage sales.

UNL to require masks in all campus buildings — and some outdoor spaces — this fall
Education
UNL to require masks in all campus buildings — and some outdoor spaces — this fall

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus will look a lot different for the fall 2020 semester.

Ricketts: Counties cannot require masks if they want federal coronavirus cash
Federal Government
Ricketts: Counties cannot require masks if they want federal coronavirus cash

  • Don Walton
  • Updated
"Customers may be encouraged to wear face coverings, but may not be refused service for failure to do so," according to Taylor Gage, the governor's spokesman.

LPS planning for 'full school' beginning Aug. 12, but will adjust based on virus spread
Health and Fitness
LPS planning for 'full school' beginning Aug. 12, but will adjust based on virus spread

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated
Much of what the coming school year will look like -- masks for students or remote learning -- depends on the "risk dial" maintained by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

LPS reverses course, will conduct 'modified in-person graduation'
Education
LPS reverses course, will conduct 'modified in-person graduation'

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated
Less than a day after announcing plans to hold drive-thru graduations at high schools, Lincoln Public Schools made arrangements for modified in-person ceremonies to be held at the arena.

Ricketts loosens restrictions on bars, restaurants and more
Health and Fitness
Ricketts loosens restrictions on bars, restaurants and more

  • Don Walton
  • Updated
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced the further loosening of restrictions implemented to control the spread of the coronavirus in Nebraska,…

COVID-19 risk dial improved in Lincoln as cases continue to drop
Health and Fitness
COVID-19 risk dial improved in Lincoln as cases continue to drop

  • Brent Wagner
  • Updated
The risk dial remains in the moderate category, but the dial inched closer to the low risk area.

Potential COVID-19 Nebraska ag losses pegged at $3.7 billion
Agriculture
Potential COVID-19 Nebraska ag losses pegged at $3.7 billion

  • Don Walton
  • Updated
Nebraska could suffer nearly $3.7 billion in agricultural income losses this year due to the coronavirus if economic conditions do not improve…

All ages now can get screened for coronavirus; protests spur change
Health and Fitness
All ages now can get screened for coronavirus; protests spur change

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, stressed the importance of tests for those who gathered among large crowds. 

Nebraska prisons to offer coronavirus testing to all inmates; 19th staffer tests positive
Regional Government
Nebraska prisons to offer coronavirus testing to all inmates; 19th staffer tests positive

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
Inmates in Nebraska's 10 prisons may voluntarily seek coronavirus testing even if they show no symptoms, Nebraska Department of Correctional S…

Two members of National Guard who assisted Lincoln police during protests test positive for coronavirus
Health and Fitness
Two members of National Guard who assisted Lincoln police during protests test positive for coronavirus

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated
Officials said they plan to test all National Guard personnel who have been on duty assisting police in Lincoln and Omaha.

2nd case of coronavirus complication reported in Omaha boy
Health and Fitness
2nd case of coronavirus complication reported in Omaha boy

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated
Nebraska now has a second case of a coronavirus-related complication that affects children.

Part of Lincoln family tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies: Good news or not?
Health and Fitness
Part of Lincoln family tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies: Good news or not?

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
Lincoln's first person identified to have a case of community spread COVID-19 had his family tested for antibodies. Both the results and what they mean are mixed.

Virus hits 11 workers, 1 patient at Lincoln Regional Center
Health and Fitness
Virus hits 11 workers, 1 patient at Lincoln Regional Center

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
Eleven employees and one patient have tested positive for the coronavirus at the state-run psychiatric hospital in Lincoln.

WATCH NOW: Available state data shows Nebraskans of color hit hard by COVID-19
Regional Government
WATCH NOW: Available state data shows Nebraskans of color hit hard by COVID-19

  • Don Walton
  • Updated
Though state-level data about the effects of COVID-19 on Nebraskans remain incomplete, the numbers indicate minorities were diagnosed with the…

Local health officials say Lincoln won't host 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo
More Sports
Local health officials say Lincoln won't host 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo

  • ToddHenrichs Kent Wolgamott ChrisDunker
  • Updated
On a calendar void of the Red-White Spring Game, the Lincoln Marathon and the blue jackets of the annual state FFA convention, the loss of the…

Bryan, CHI Health relax visitor restrictions
Health and Fitness
Bryan, CHI Health relax visitor restrictions

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated
Starting Monday, adult patients will be allowed one healthy adult visitor.

WATCH NOW: Test Nebraska lab expands capacity to 3,000 daily tests; sample collection is half that
Health and Fitness
WATCH NOW: Test Nebraska lab expands capacity to 3,000 daily tests; sample collection is half that

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated
"I wouldn't be running this test in this laboratory if I didn't believe in it," said CHI Health St. Elizabeth lab director Becky Croner. "... If there is any reason I don't believe the results are correct, we pull it and run it again."

Bryan takes flak for promoting use of masks
Health and Fitness
Bryan takes flak for promoting use of masks

  • Matt Olberding
  • Updated
Bob Ravenscroft said Bryan Health has experienced some "pretty pointed" criticism that its stance on masks is politically motivated. 

Lincoln's Uncle Sam Jam canceled over pandemic gathering concerns
Local
Lincoln's Uncle Sam Jam canceled over pandemic gathering concerns

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
No official city fireworks this year, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. What do you think of the decision?

Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Boy Scout's honor -- saving the sore ears of front-line workers
Local
Cindy Lange-Kubick: A Boy Scout's honor -- saving the sore ears of front-line workers

  • Cindy Lange-Kubick
  • Updated
Six weeks ago, a Boy Scout from Firth launched a 3-D printing project to help the sore ears of frontline workers during the pandemic; he's shipping free EarSavers all over the country now.

Nebraska's first coronavirus patient endured tough journey
Health and Fitness
Nebraska's first coronavirus patient endured tough journey

  • PAUL HAMMEL Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
After 30 days at the medical center and three weeks of isolation at her father’s home in west Omaha, Emma Hutchinson was allowed to resume eating solid food and say goodbye to “Fred,” her nickname for the feeding tube.

Lancaster County crosses threshold of 1,000 COVID-19 cases
Health and Fitness
Lancaster County crosses threshold of 1,000 COVID-19 cases

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated
More than 1,000 residents have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Lincoln and Lancaster County, health officials announced Friday.

WATCH NOW: Flyover a perfect way to honor the front-line workers at Nebraska's hospitals
Local
WATCH NOW: Flyover a perfect way to honor the front-line workers at Nebraska's hospitals

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
Monday's flyover was part of a pre-planned training flight and included more than 30 Nebraska hospitals, ending with those in Lincoln. 

48-year-old woman with COVID-19 accused of spitting on walls at Lincoln hospital, assaulting nurse
Crime and Courts
48-year-old woman with COVID-19 accused of spitting on walls at Lincoln hospital, assaulting nurse

  • Lori Pilger
  • Updated
Prosecutors charged Nyadak Tut, of Lincoln, with assault on a health care professional, a felony.

Regulars return to restaurants, salon owner tries to keep up with flood of customers as Lincoln reopens
Local Business News
Regulars return to restaurants, salon owner tries to keep up with flood of customers as Lincoln reopens

  • MattOlberding Samantha Bernt
  • Updated
For Marci Davison of Carmela's, and other Lincoln business owners, reopening after a trying six weeks marked a milestone of sorts.

Nebraska records 100th coronavirus-linked death
Health and Fitness
Nebraska records 100th coronavirus-linked death

  • Todd Henrichs
  • Updated
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska reached the century mark on Monday, with deaths reported in hard-hit Douglas, Hall and Dawson counties.

Regional Government
Senators call on governor to end Test Nebraska contracts

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated
Gov. Pete Ricketts called the suggestion "ludicrous."

Nebraska doctors say it's too early to reopen
Health and Fitness
Nebraska doctors say it's too early to reopen

  • JoAnne Young
  • Updated
Medical professionals acknowledge the pressure from both sides about reopening, and the effects of economic turmoil. But health effects of the disease and deaths are equally important, they say.

Face masks, employee temperature checks required for Lincoln businesses
Health and Fitness
Face masks, employee temperature checks required for Lincoln businesses

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated
The city begins its new directed health measure on Monday. It runs through June 30.