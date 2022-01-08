Beginning Monday, the Nomi Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall will require people to pre-register and make an appointment ahead of time.

When people arrive at the testing site, they will be asked to present a QR code on a phone or a printed-out appointment confirmation.

Previously, people could drop in at the site unregistered, but in recent weeks delays for the free tests have stretched to several hours and have led to people getting turned away at the end of the day.

Officials said the change is being done to better accommodate the increase in the number of people requiring a test while allowing workers to more efficiently conduct the tests.