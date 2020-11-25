Gap in COVID-19 testing, services leaving behind Nebraskans with disabilities, report finds

The gaps in planning for the coronavirus pandemic in Nebraska had been evident from the beginning, according to advocates for people with disabilities.
But instead of making corrections, the state has let the gaps widen for many Nebraskans, a Disability Rights Nebraska survey has found.
People with disabilities -- physical and mental -- are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, in particular those living in residential programs, state-operated institutions, prisons and jails and long-term care facilities.
Disability Rights Nebraska has been investigating conditions for nine months and this week released a report and call for action on the needs still affecting many Nebraskans.
"We've surveyed facilities all across the state and scrutinized how people living in group homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes have been affected by the pandemic," said legal director Tania Diaz.
The bottom line, she said, is that the state left people with disabilities behind and the impact has been fatal.
According to the report, people don't have reliable access to enough affordable, nutritious food. There are critical staffing shortages in facilities that house people with disabilities and staffs without the ability to get personal protective equipment.
State officials have failed to plan for communicating guidance and information to facilities serving adults with mental illness, and to provide sufficient testing from early in the pandemic, according to the report, "A Widening Divide."
The state's coronavirus testing program, Test Nebraska, continues to be difficult for people with disabilities to access, phone screening has been suspended and there's no option for people who can't drive themselves to get a test.
Jill Flagel of Lincoln, who is quadriplegic and uses a wheelchair, counts herself as one of the fortunate.
She is married, and both she and her husband have jobs.
But if she were single and having to live on Supplemental Security Income from the federal government, she would have a much more limited income, she said.
People who must depend on health workers to come in and provide care have to trust that those caregivers wear masks and wash their hands frequently to protect themselves when they are not at work, and that they have not exposed themselves to the virus.
"If I didn't have (my husband), I don't know what I would do," she said.
She has friends who are in assisted living facilities and aren't doing well because they can't see friends and family except via a computer, she said.
One nursing home administrator told a Disability Rights Nebraska surveyor the facility was saving their residents' bodies but feared they were killing their spirits.
"You can just see them wilting from the lack of human interaction," the administrator said. "And while staff is trying hard, we can't be in everyone's room enough to make up for their family and friends."
The report showed Test Nebraska has left behind people with disabilities and has led Disability Rights Nebraska to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. The testing is inaccessible for people who are blind or can't drive to a testing site, the report said.
The state has refused to provide in-house testing for older people in nursing homes, and vulnerable adults with developmental or mental disabilities living in group homes.
"It's inexplicable," one nursing home administrator said, "everyone knows these are the folks most at risk, but there was just no plan to test them."
In those congregate living situations, the report said, outbreaks can develop and spread rapidly.
When the survey was completed and reported to the state, the Department of Health and Human Services began several reforms, the report said, including creating an online portal to request personal protective equipment. The state also improved information to residential facilities, and ultimately expanded testing of residents in long-term care facilities, as well at the Beatrice State Developmental Center and the state Regional Centers.
HHS inspections of long-term care facilities were reinstated to ensure monitoring.
But work needs to be done on transparency of outbreaks at individual facilities, which permits the public and family members to fully understand the risks, the report said. Other states, such as Colorado and Iowa, publicly share that information. But in Nebraska, the state has refused to give information it has about individual facility outbreaks.
Disability Rights Nebraska also has concerns that when it's time to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, it may occur only at selected hospitals. That would again leave behind Nebraskans with disabilities and those unable to drive to those sites, the report said.
"As we stand on a precipice of crisis, the divide of inequality is wider after months of inaction by state officials," the report concluded.
It urged the state to ensure people with disabilities will get equal treatment throughout the rest of the pandemic and in any future emergency.
