Gap in COVID-19 testing, services leaving behind Nebraskans with disabilities, report finds

State officials have failed to plan for communicating guidance and information to facilities serving adults with mental illness, and to provide sufficient testing from early in the pandemic, according to the report, "A Widening Divide."

The state's coronavirus testing program, Test Nebraska, continues to be difficult for people with disabilities to access, phone screening has been suspended and there's no option for people who can't drive themselves to get a test.

Jill Flagel of Lincoln, who is quadriplegic and uses a wheelchair, counts herself as one of the fortunate.

She is married, and both she and her husband have jobs.

But if she were single and having to live on Supplemental Security Income from the federal government, she would have a much more limited income, she said.

People who must depend on health workers to come in and provide care have to trust that those caregivers wear masks and wash their hands frequently to protect themselves when they are not at work, and that they have not exposed themselves to the virus.

"If I didn't have (my husband), I don't know what I would do," she said.