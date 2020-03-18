From a nagging cough to isolation at Bryan West and the test: 'I don’t have COVID-19!'

I was in isolation, a negative-flow room. No visitors. A couple of times, the doctor called the room to talk to me.

And it wasn’t without a bit of confusion or miscommunication. While President Trump talked on TV about anyone who wants a test getting one, I was waiting to hear if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thought my symptoms were deserving enough of testing. If not, the doctor told me, the state health department still could chose to have it done.

First, they wanted to see a CT scan, to see a better X-ray image of my lungs.

I was told the long, skinny swab that looked a little like a Q-tip and already had been poked uncomfortably deep up my nose would be sent to Omaha on Wednesday morning to be tested.

Overnight, I was told they may need to do it again, this time one from each nostril and one from my throat. When that hadn’t happened by mid-afternoon Wednesday, I asked and learned the original test had been sent off.

(By Friday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had issued an update to labs and hospitals letting them know that only one nasal swab was required.)