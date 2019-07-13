A free "Are you ready for Medicare?" presentation will be offered from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the CHI Health St. Elizabeth Franciscan Room, lower level, 555 S. 70th St.
As you approach Medicare eligibility, you will soon realize the complexities and confusion that often come with the Medicare program. Medicare is made up of ever-changing parts, countless dates and specific rules depending on your situation. Because of the complexity of the program, many newly eligible individuals find themselves lost in a Medicare maze. One wrong turn can end up delaying your coverage or even preventing enrollment to certain parts of Medicare.
This free Community Rounds presentation is designed to help you better understand Medicare program basics and how to navigate through the variety of options and changes coming in 2020. You’ll receive answers to your questions from Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Administrator Alicia Jones.
This Medicare Updates presentation will cover the following:
• Overview of Medicare Part A, B, C and D coverage as well as Medicare supplements;
• Delaying Medicare enrollment;
• Enrollment and eligibility deadlines;
• Qualifying for extra help to pay for prescription drug costs;
Experts from the Nebraska SHIIP will be on hand to answer questions.
This free presentation is brought to you by St. Elizabeth/Nebraska Heart Foundation. If you would like to attend, RSVP online at https://give.CHIhealth.com/CommunityRounds or call 402-219-7052.