Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
Testing confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 among Lancaster County residents, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday.
The total number of cases of the disease increased to 161, and more information on the cases was expected Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's daily briefing on the local pandemic response.
So far this week, Lancaster County has added 41 cases, with 19 of those associated with workers of the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, according to interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
Overall, Nebraska reported 3,374 cases and 56 deaths from COVID-19, including one in Lancaster County.
Local officials encourage residents experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to seek testing at the drive-thru clinics.
For more on how to get tested, visit
CHIhealth.com or Bryanhealth.com. This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates. Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Dandelions
A bicycle passes a field of blooming dandelions at Pioneers Park on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Puzzles
Laz (left) and Daniel Hundley sit in a basement room where they filled the walls with puzzles that their family has completed. Their favorite is a Coca-Cola polar bear puzzle because it was the hardest to do.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens
Ruth Ann Ronne wears a mask while walking by a bed of tulips on Sunday at Sunken Gardens. Wake Up the Beds, where volunteers plant annuals in the city garden, will begin May 11 and run until May 22 with volunteers planting during two-hour windows.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
O Street cruising
Motorcyclists gather in a parking lot next to the EZ Go gas station at 25th and O streets before cruising down O Street on Saturday, April 25.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Billy's takeout
Jordan Farahbod (left) hands food to a customer at Billy's Restaurant on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
BikeLNK disinfecting
Lucas Anderson disinfects a bike at the BikeLNK station at 21st and Q streets Saturday, April 25.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Bryan Mobile Testing
Bryan Health used its Bryan Mobile Testing unit for the first time at Crete Area Medical Center on Friday, April 24.
Courtesy photo
Teacher and Staff Parade
Students wave to teachers and staff from their cars on Thursday, April 23, 2020, during a teacher and staff parade at St. John the Apostle School.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Teacher and Staff Parade
Students stick their heads out the window to wave to teachers and staff on Thursday, April 23, 2020, during a teacher and staff parade at St. John the Apostle School.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Thank you!!!
Brian Liegl of Lincoln holds a sign expressing his gratitude to health care workers, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Liegl said nieces are nurses, and he has been taking time during his furlough to hold thank you signs outside local hospitals.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
91-year-old released
Recovered COVID-19 patient Imogene Hostetler, 91, heads home from CHI St. Elizabeth accompanied by nurses Brittany McCoy and Patrick Kamphaus on Thursday, April 23.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Air and Army National Guard personnel wait to assess people with appointments for COVID-19 testing Thursday, April 23, in Crete. At least eight COVID-19 cases have been linked to the town's Smithfield Foods plant.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Food Bank
Private 2nd Class Gary Mack (left) and Senior Master Sgt. Donald Dissmeyer unload food at a food distribution site Wednesday, April 22, at Lincoln High School.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Thank you
Hannah Elliott (from left), executive director of Woodlands at Hillcrest, joins volunteers from NRC Health, including Emily Wiebeck, Tess Kurtenbach and Emily Schweitzer, as they thank staff members showing up for work at the senior housing facility Wednesday, April 22.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
South 27th and Washington Streets mural
Joel Anderson works on a mural on his fence at South 27th and Washington streets Tuesday, April 21.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Sunken Gardens tea party picnic
Katie Wiebelhaus (left) and her friend, Isabela, 9, enjoy a tea party picnic at the Sunken Gardens on Monday, April 20.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Thanks to LJS
Someone put up a sign across the street from the Journal Star's 926 P St. building thanking us for our coverage.
DAVE BUNDY, Journal Star
Social distancing
From left: Myka Murrell and Toni Murrell practice social distancing as they talk to Michael Craft and Sue Craft on Saturday, April 18. "This is how we social distance and keep contact with our neighbors," said Michael Craft. The Crafts' home is the go-to spot in the neighborhood for social distance chats. According to Michael, there're normally a few different groups out chatting by his driveway.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Spring Game Emptiness
On a typical gameday, the foot bridge from the North Bottoms to Memorial Stadium would be filled with thousands of Nebraska fans. But Saturday, April 18, the scene was much quieter, with no Red-White Spring Game because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Snowman
Tesla Slonecker, 2, builds a snowman with help from her mother, Elizabeth Slonecker, as her brother, Finn, 4, tries to continue a snowball fight Friday, April 17. The Lincoln Airport recorded 4.5 inches of snow Thursday, the most snow on any day this season and the fourth-most ever in Lincoln in April.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Grata Bar & Lounge
Nick Tarlowski of Grata Bar & Lounge prepares a blackened chicken Alfredo pasta for customers looking for a family-sized meal for takeout on Thursday, April 16.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Thank You
Snow falls in front of a window sign at Vickeridge thanking those on the frontlines on Thursday, April 16, 2020, on Havelock.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Eagle with PPE
Following precautions during the coronavirus outbreak, a wood carving of a bald eagle sports a mask and gloves on Thursday, April 16.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Weather
In this photo taken with slow shutter speed, a man walks past store clearance signs as snow falls in Lincoln, Thursday, April 16, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Football Stadium
Evan Divis (from left), Brandon Swahn and Jackson Markvicka parade around Wahoo High School's parking lot as the school joins others in Nebraska in turning on the football stadium lights for 20 minutes on Wednesday, April 15, to honor the 2020 senior class, whose school year took a strange turn because of the coronavirus.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
COVID-19 State Employee Union
Deb Strudl, union chairwoman of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, carries petitions from state workers to the governor Wednesday, April 15, asking him for more protections and a pay differential for those who must work in office buildings and engage in person with the public.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
1867 Bar
Erika Meissner (right) makes tacos for a take-out customer on Tuesday, April 14, at the 1867 Bar.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska Crossing Outlets
The corridors at Nebraska Crossing Outlets were quiet Tuesday, April 14, but the mall's owner hopes customers will return once some stores reopen April 24.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herbie Husker Runzas
Herbie Husker adjusts his mask alongside Donna Hammack, chief development officer at the Saint Elizabeth Foundation, as they get ready to send a cart of donated Runzas to the medical staff at CHI St. Elizabeth on Tuesday, April 14.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Playgrounds closed
Playgrounds are closed down on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Holmes Lake.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Virtual City Council
People watch the live coverage outside the City Council chambers Monday, April 13.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Cars drive by to look at eggs during a drive-by Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 12, at First-Plymouth Church. Over 300 eggs were placed around the church.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Riding a bike
Jim Meyers helps Jewel Meyers, 3, learn how to ride a bike on Saturday, April 11, 2020, along C Street. Jewel has a Frozen bike without training wheels ready to go once she learns. Her sister, Aubrey, learned how to ride earlier in the day.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Glider
Mario Ortiz, a junior at Lincoln North Star, reaches out to catch a styrofoam glider thrown by Marisol Manzo (not shown) on Saturday, April 11, at Holmes Lake Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
The Easter Bunny greets visitors at the entrance of the Lincoln Sports Foundation "social distancing Easter egg hunt" on Saturday, April 11, at the Abbott Sports Complex. Fifty-six Easter egg drawings that had been sent in were spread out on the drive around the complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Constellation Studios
Karen Kunc takes a photo of Kenny Walton's paperweights made of hand-blown glass during a memorial exhibition on Friday, April 10.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Good Friday Music
Bob Milliken and Carol Milliken perform religious music for a gathering of neighbors on Good Friday, April 10, on Hunts Drive.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Kite Flying
Windy conditions out of the south made for perfect flying weather as 4-year-old Lucy Freye (right) chases after the kite sent aloft by her father Randy on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Pioneers Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Gardening
Rosa Brim 4, helps her mother Jill Bomberger to move a pile of dirt as part of their gardening project, on Friday, April 10, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Masks on a walk
Martin and Darlene Weber wear masks as they stroll past Bishop Heights Park on April 10.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Peter Pan Park
Cameron Yonker (left) and Austin Brown maintain social distance as they enjoy a windy afternoon of riding the ramps on Thursday, April 9 2020, at Peter Pan Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
A "Heroes Work Here" sign shown outside the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Construction workers, including Nathan Hennings (second from left), keep a 6-foot safety distance as they listen to Sampson Construction's COVID-19 workplace safety meeting at 245 Fallbrook Blvd., on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Downtown Parking
Abundant street parking is available for customers in the early afternoon on P Street between 11th and 12th streets on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Capitol walk
Dustin Paris wears a mask as he walks past Nebraska State Capitol, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Shirts for FEMA
Walt Lester adds printing on Wednesday, April 8, to the back of a shirt made by Eclipse Inc. for FEMA workers in New York City.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Saro Cider mural
Elyska Chapman (left) and Teresa Vega use acrylic paint to add their marks to a mural on the west side of Saro Cider at South 18th and N Streets on Tuesday, April 7. Saro Cider issued an invitation through Instagram for anyone to stop by to add to the mural with their own paint, markers or tin tacker.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Holmes Lake crowd
Holmes Lake was a popular spot for a variety of activities on Tuesday, April 7.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
Tennis
James Larsen (right) plays a round of tennis with Clay Naff at Irvingdale Park, on Monday, April 6, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Smoke Signal
Kids play in front of "The Smoke Signal" statue on Monday, April 6, at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
No fun here
A playground closed sign is displayed in front of an empty playground Monday, April 6, at Pioneers Park.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wildlife Safari Park
Cars wait to get into Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland on Saturday, April 4. Officials say the park has seen unusually high traffic since it opened March 27.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Inverse Parade
A line of cars travels P Street during a drive-thru parade outside the Lincoln Children's Museum on Saturday, April 4.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Huntington
Signs of encouragement are shown on the front doors of Huntington Elementary School on Thursday, April 2.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Beechner Field
During the time when spring sports practice would normally be held, Beechner Field displays a sign Thursday, April 2, indicating it's closed.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Essential workers
A sign thanking essential workers is shown on the corner of 52nd and Holdrege streets on Thursday, April 2. In smaller print, specific professions such as grocery store workers and bankers are listed.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Haymarket
An empty scene at the Railyard is seen in this photo taken on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Staying Fit
Working out at Holmes Lake Park, Lincoln East pitcher Charlie Mosser (left) catches a pitch from Trace Fountain (not shown), the brother of Kale (right) as they and brother Bryce (not shown) worked on staying fit despite the NSAA announcing the cancellation of spring sports activities Thursday, April 2.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Empty downtown
Sparse vehicle and foot traffic moves through downtown on O Street on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Kiechel Fine Art is illuminated in neon blue with its artwork in the windows for First Friday passersby on Wednesday, April 1.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Windy day
A very windy day made it a good day to fly a kite as 5-year-old Lauren Voboril reaches up to help her mother, Raegen, bring down theirs on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Holmes Lake Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Nursing Home Horses
Sarah Thomsen of Roca holds Dudley, her 16-year-old quarter horse, as they visit Southlake Village Rehabilitation & Care Center on Wednesday, April 1. She and others took animals window-to-window to greet residents of the facility.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
School sign
Well wishes from the staff fill the sign in front of Rousseau Elementary on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Tower Square sign
Last week, a sign showing support for New York showed up in Tower Square in downtown Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Noyes Art Gallery
Art lines the sidewalk in front of Noyes Art Gallery, 119 South 9th St., where artist Dori Minchow makes spirit sticks on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. “We have that huge sidewalk, so we’re putting work out so people can see it when they drive by or walk by,” Noyes said. “We’ve actually had two sales curbside.”
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Free ice cream
Liz Shotkoski and two of her children drove around The Knolls neighborhood with a sign on their vehicle that said “Free Ice Cream." They wanted to spread a little cheer. To keep social distance, they used a pool skimmer to hand out the ice cream treats. They also handed out a bag of treats to moms turned teachers at home.
Courtesy photo
Father-Son Fishing
David Weyant of Lincoln kisses and hugs his son, Jonathan, 5, as they enjoy the warm weather and fresh air fishing on the banks of the lake on Tuesday at Holmes Lake Park.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Chalk art
Chalk art from the Zimmer family.
Courtesy photo
Empty campus
Passing the dark and empty Nebraska Union on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Billboard
A billboard calls for Lincoln residents to stay home during coronavirus pandemic.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Coronavirus Testing CHI
LINCOLN, NEB. - 03/31/2020 - CHI Health set up a tent at Lincoln North Star parking lot for drive-thru COVID-19 testing, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Free lunch for truckers
David Zelnio, director of operations and communications for the Nebraska Trucking Association, hands out flyers good for a free lunch to truck drivers purchasing fuel at Shoemaker's Travel Center on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ready to paint
Dave Harris (left) and Ilya Sidorov scrap paint at a house at the 1100 block of F street on Tuesday, March 31.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Volleyball
UNL students Elizabeth Mattern (from left), McKenna Earl and Vera Schepers play a game of volleyball after their first day of online classes on Monday, March 30, 2020, at a green field on UNL's campus. The trio lives off campus.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Holiday Inn Express
Workers construct a tower crane on the southeast corner of Ninth and O streets on March 30. The crane will be used to construct a 140-room Holiday Inn Express.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Church services
Pastor Greg Bouvier delivers a livestreamed sermon in late March at Sheridan Lutheran Church. "We're trying to replicate service as it would be if you're here," said Bouvier. "Our theology of worship is not an individual thing. It's a communal thing. We want people to have a sense of that community."
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
Rock Island Trail
Local residents like this biker exercise on the Rock Island Trail under the overpass at 21st and Q Street on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Gaga's Greenery & Flowers
Sandy Simpson, owner of Gaga's Greenery & Flowers, takes flowers from a shipping box Friday, March 27.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
DoorDash
Derek Johnson, who delivers for DoorDash, leaves the downtown Qdoba with a customer's order on Friday, March 27.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FoodNet, 3.26
Paula Nice (right) places potatoes in a box during Thursday's FoodNet distribution at F Street Neighborhood Church on March 26. Volunteers handled all unpackaged food items.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Le Quartier
Inside of Le Quartier Bakery and Cafe on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Restaurant takeout and delivery
Bar manager Barrie Kuhn (left) packs carryout and delivery orders as chefs Trever Fangmeier and Nick Parent prepare orders at Venue on Thursday, March 26.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
StarTran Ridership
Wearing a mask for protection, Teri Stoppel waits for a StarTran bus Thursday, March 26, at the Gold's Building in downtown Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Barber Shop Restrictions
Andy Amen cuts longtime customer Marshall Shepard's hair on Wednesday, March 25, hours before a city-issued health directive forced barbershops to shut down.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
BigShots
A BigShots customer uses the firing range Wednesday, March 25. The owner of the gun range and store said there has been an increase in customers that parallels the rise of coronavirus cases.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
SCC donation
Tyreece Triplett, a receiving clerk with CHI St. Elizabeth, loads donated medical supplies on March 25 from Southeast Community College with help from Bev Cummins, vice president of student affairs and Lincoln campus director, and Ian Thompson, an SCC physical therapist assistant, at SCC's Lincoln campus.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Virus Nursing Homes
Rachel Mulcahy leads a performance for residents of the Lexington Assisted Living Center on Wednesday, March 25.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Simpsons in the windows
Replicas of Lisa Simpson and Homer Simpson watch the world pass by from the windows of a home near South 30th Street and Bonacum Drive on March 24. The owner said she had the figures in her basement and was attempting to spread a little cheer.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference on March 20.
Shelly Kulhanek
Capitol cleaning
Perry Shuman wipes down columns at the State Capitol in Lincoln on March 23. Nebraska lawmakers reconvened to pass emergency funding for the coronavirus outbreak.
Shelly Kulhanek
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Manager Jen Anderson (from left), registered nurse Claire Nalder and manager Tammy Fandrich set up the COVID-19 testing drive-thru March 24 at Bryan LifePointe.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Soccer
Livia King, 9, (right) laughs as she passes the soccer ball past Lateaf King (left) to Harper King, 11, (not pictured) while playing a game of soccer and working on different drills on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Holmes Lake. Livia and Harper have played soccer for about five years.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Protest
Renee Sans Souci (left) and Michelle Yellow Eyes represent Stand In For Lincoln on Monday, March 23, near the Capitol with signs displaying tweets by President Trump.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Legislature virus
Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh (left) and Sara Howard wear masks on the floor of the Legislature on Monday, March 23.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Dr. Judy Wu-Smart, an etension and research Entomologist shows how to manipulate frames for better hive management as she's filmed live by lab technician Luke Norris during a virtual beekeeping class on Saturday, March 21, at the Entomology Hall on the UNL East Campus.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Computer monitors
From left: Jack Doerr and Tom Mulgrue carry computer monitors to place in to a car on Saturday, March 21, 2020, outside of Gateway Mall. Nebraska Recycles donated 400 basic computer monitors to those in need.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Katie Bockelman teaches students world geography using Zoom on Friday, March 20, at Lincoln Lutheran School. The school has shifted to holding classes via Zoom with students at home.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Disc Golf
Snow on the ground and north winds hitting 35 mph in Lincoln didn't deter disc golf enthusiast Valentine "Val" Alantar of Lincoln from getting some practice at Tierra Park on Friday, March 20.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Joyo Theatre
Joyo Theatre livestreams its production of "Starkweather" on Thursday, March 19.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nowear BMX Compound
Lincoln East senior Nathan Main catches some air as he practices his BMX moves over a foam pit in a climate-controlled building Thursday, March 19, at the NoWear BMX Compound in Unadilla. Main was in his second week of spring break as he prepared for remote learning next week. Karl Hinkley, owner of the complex, keeps the number of riders to 10 or below to keep gatherings within the guidance from the CDC.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Bourbon Theatre
The Bourbon Theatre marquee shares a reassuring memo with those who pass by on Thursday, March 19.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
City golf courses
Ben Clevinger putts on the ninth hole on Thursday, March 19, at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Braeda's social distancing
Braeda had various tables unavailable for customers Thursday, March 19, to increase social distance.
Victoria Ayotte Brown
Biking for groceries
Harry Lane, of Lincoln, rides a bike with his grocery items outside the 17th and Washington streets Russ's Market on Wednesday, March 18. Lane found most of the goods he was looking for — basic necessities of food, liquid hand soap, but not toilet paper.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Playing with kids
Jan Beran, of Lincoln, plays with his two sons, Cohen Beran (left), 5, and Jackson Beran, 7, Wednesday, March 18, at Woods Park. Beran usually commutes to work at Valley, but has been working from home lately.
"Being home with kids all day is definitely an eye-opener. It can interrupt my workflow, I've decided that since we don't have a choice, I'm going to embrace it. I might work longer into the evenings, but I don't have to commute, I'm right at home when I'm done. I'll get done what needs to get done, deal with the family as we need to."
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Russ's Market
Theresa Miles, of Lincoln, stocked up on extra groceries and tissues at Russ's Market on Wednesday, March 18. "I'm scared, but it's going to be what it is. Everybody is getting prepared for what's about to happen."
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Construction
Construction workers work on the siding of an apartment and commercial building at South Coddington Avenue and West Van Dorn Street on Wednesday, March 18.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
The Bike Rack sign
The Bike Rack, 3321 Pioneers Blvd., provides a bit of optimism — and encouragement — on its sign Wednesday, March 18.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Mopac Trail
Bill Johnson runs on the Mopac Trail near Walton on Wednesday, March 18.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
St. Patrick's Day
McKinney's Irish Pub featured empty tables and spaces at the bar Tuesday, March 17, as the number of people allowed in the bar on St. Patrick's Day was limited to 10 people following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Social Distancing
Best friends Lilly Bliven (top) and Eva Gutz wave to a passing UPS delivery truck, as they practice social distancing while talking to each other on walkie-talkies across the street from each other on Tuesday, March 17.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Curbside Pickup
A temporary sign designates free curbside pickup parking at meters in front of downtown Lincoln businesses.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Qdoba
A occupancy notice limiting the number of people to 10 people is seen on the window of a Qdoba on Tuesday, March 17.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Tower Square
At noon Tuesday, March 17, downtown Lincoln remains largely empty on the second day after the mayor declared a local state of emergency over coronavirus.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
LPS Chromebook pickup
Students and family members pick up Chromebooks on Tuesday, March 17, at Pyrtle Elementary School. Students were to be learning at home until further notice.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
People's City Mission
Food is given out Monday, March 16, at the People's City Mission. Like other nonprofits, the mission is seeing a decrease in the number of volunteers it counts on to provide services.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Food Bank of Lincoln
Hudl volunteers Nick Sullivan (from left), Kendra Mullins and Kana Leia Veney fill bags with food on Monday, March 16, at the Food Bank of Lincoln.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
UNL Moving Out
Dana Mahoney, of Lincoln, helps her daughter, Kate Mahoney, a sophomore at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to move out from her dormitory on Monday, March 16.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.