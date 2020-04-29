Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Testing confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 among Lancaster County residents, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday.

The total number of cases of the disease increased to 161, and more information on the cases was expected Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's daily briefing on the local pandemic response.

So far this week, Lancaster County has added 41 cases, with 19 of those associated with workers of the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, according to interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

Overall, Nebraska reported 3,374 cases and 56 deaths from COVID-19, including one in Lancaster County.

Local officials encourage residents experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to seek testing at the drive-thru clinics.

For more on how to get tested, visit CHIhealth.com or Bryanhealth.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.

