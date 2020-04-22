Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Grand Island area

Deaths linked to the coronavirus now total 15 in central Nebraska's hard-hit Hall County.
The Central District Health Department reported three deaths of Hall County residents on Wednesday, including a man in his 70s and women in their 60s and 70s.
The state's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 45, including a women in her 90s from Hamilton County.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
