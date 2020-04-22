You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Grand Island area
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Grand Island area

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Deaths linked to the coronavirus now total 15 in central Nebraska's hard-hit Hall County.

The Central District Health Department reported three deaths of Hall County residents on Wednesday, including a man in his 70s and women in their 60s and 70s.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 45, including a women in her 90s from Hamilton County.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Could Crete become next virus hot spot?
First 20,000 Nebraskans register in coronavirus testing initiative
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News