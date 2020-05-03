Former Lincoln guard member answers the call to New York City

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Amy Callahan was a small boat on an ocean of bobbing New Yorkers, trying to get to each one she could to offer some bit of rescue.

Make no mistake: There were many she could not hope to save.

But this Air National Guard member, this Nebraska born-and-raised Lincoln High grad, was going to go bed to bed to bed each night in this makeshift Bronx hospital to do what she could ... until she couldn't anymore.

A young man goes into cardiac arrest. He's been my patient for three days. I know him well. I jump onto the bed and begin CPR. I remember yelling ... "Can you feel a pulse? Are my compressions hard enough?" No one is running the code. It was overwhelming for me. The rapid response team shows up, and after two minutes someone else takes over ... which is helpful because I have been paged to another floor. Mrs. M has desaturated again and we can't go up on her Fi02 (concentration of oxygen). The rest of the night is fuzzy.

This wife and mother of two elementary-age children, whose family moved three years ago to the Kansas City area, has tried to write down this experience that took her from the relative safety of her Midwest home to the belly of the COVID-19 beast. She doesn't want her kids to hear these stories now, but someday they can know what their mother did those three weeks in April 2020.