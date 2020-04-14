Former Dana College professor dies of COVID-19 complications

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 90-year-old former Dana College professor died Sunday from complications of COVID-19.

Darrell Dibben had been a resident of a Blair assisted living facility, Carter Place, which was temporarily closed after 19 coronavirus cases were linked to its residents and staff by the end of March. Residents were moved to a number of neighboring health care facilities and hospitals. While empty, a complete deep cleaning of the facility was to be done.

Dibben, a Korean War veteran, had a 30-year tenure at Dana College where he taught communications, language arts and education classes, according to an obituary in the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise.

He loved teaching, but his great passion was mentoring students, according to the obituary. And one of his proudest moments was when students voted him professor of the year in 1988.

Dibben also helped start the Dana College radio station KDCV-FM, and was manager and adviser of the station until his retirement in 1995.

He is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie Tesdahl Meyerholz, two sisters and one grandchild.