Former addict, whose life was chronicled in movie, to speak in Lincoln

The first time Nic Sheff tried pot, he said he "kind of fell in love with it."
Sheff, whose life was the subject of a movie, grew up in Northern California in the 1990s, where the drug was available pretty much anywhere.
He said he always felt anxious and insecure growing up, and "smoking pot immediately took those feelings away."
Sheff said he smoked pot and drank throughout high school, but it wasn't until he was offered a hit of crystal meth at a party during his junior year that his life changed.
"It was like the feeling I had with pot, but times a billion," he said.
Sheff said he was instantly addicted to the drug and his life quickly went into a downward spiral.
"My whole life became about getting drugs, and nothing else mattered," he said.
Sheff said he stole from his family, ran away from home and alienated pretty much all of his friends.
He eventually overdosed and almost died, and he also got an infection in his arm that was so bad doctors considered amputating it.
Sheff was an addict for more than a decade before he finally tried rehabilitation, a process that led to several failed recoveries.
But he said he finally turned his life around after realizing his substance-abuse problem was a disease.
Now sober since 2011, Sheff shares his story of addiction and recovery whenever he can.
He'll be in Lincoln on Thursday for a presentation sponsored by Bryan Health.
His father, David, a journalist, wrote an article about Sheff's struggle with drugs in 2005 and expanded the story into a book in 2008.
That book, "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction," became a bestseller and was adapted into the movie "Beautiful Boy," starring Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell.
The younger Sheff parlayed his experiences into his own writing career. He's written four books about addiction and used his experiences with addiction and an attempted suicide as a writer for the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." He also wrote for the TV series "The Killing" and "Recovery Road."
Sheff said he's been able to stay sober for more than a decade thanks to using all the tools available to him. That includes a longtime psychiatrist, medication to control his bipolar disorder and a 12-step program.
He said he also has a strong circle of family and friends as a support system.
Sheff said his advice to anyone struggling with substance abuse and trying to get sober is to keep trying for no matter how long it takes.
"The biggest advice I would give is really not to give up," he said.
He said that at one time he thought getting sober would mean he'd have to settle for a boring, "second-tier" life.
But after he finally got sober and was able to stay that way, he learned that the lack of drama in his life from no longer being addicted to drugs was actually a gift.
"I've been able to find joy and contentment with the little stupid things in life," he said.
