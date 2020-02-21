Former addict Cain to speak at MHA fundraiser

Tonier Cain was arrested 88 times, lost custody of four children and slept on a slab under a bridge when she wasn’t locked up during her 19 years of addiction to crack cocaine.

Most family members, friends and professionals she encountered thought she was a lost cause.

But after promising a judge she would do the right thing if he would send her to to a substance abuse program, she turned her life around.

Today Cain is a nationally recognized inspirational speaker and trauma care expert who has traveled to every state to train mental health professionals on how to better serve people like herself, who suffered childhood trauma.

Cain will be the guest speaker at the April 22 luncheon for the Mental Health Association of Nebraska. Nebraska professionals can earn mental health, criminogenic and substance abuse Continuing Education Units (CEUs) by attending the luncheon.

Cain uses her life experiences to make a difference for trauma survivors. She is an advocate and educator, speaking all over the world on trauma, addiction, incarceration, homelessness, substance abuse and mental health.