Former addict Cain to speak at MHA fundraiser

Tonier Cain was arrested 88 times, lost custody of four children and slept on a slab under a bridge when she wasn’t locked up during her 19 years of addiction to crack cocaine.
Most family members, friends and professionals she encountered thought she was a lost cause.
But after promising a judge she would do the right thing if he would send her to to a substance abuse program, she turned her life around.
Today Cain is a nationally recognized inspirational speaker and trauma care expert who has traveled to every state to train mental health professionals on how to better serve people like herself, who suffered childhood trauma.
Cain will be the guest speaker at the April 22 luncheon for the Mental Health Association of Nebraska. Nebraska professionals can earn mental health, criminogenic and substance abuse Continuing Education Units (CEUs) by attending the luncheon.
Cain uses her life experiences to make a difference for trauma survivors. She is an advocate and educator, speaking all over the world on trauma, addiction, incarceration, homelessness, substance abuse and mental health.
The luncheon, at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St., is an annual fundraiser for the Mental Health Association of Nebraska, a nonprofit, peer-operated organization that provides programs and assistance to people who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues.
The MHA offers help getting back into the workforce, provides peer support on a number of issues, and operates the Keya House, a short-term respite for people with mental health issues, and the Honu Home, a re-entry program for people who have been in prison.
Early bird tickets for the luncheon purchased by March 1 are $60 a person or $600 for a table. Tickets purchased later are $75 a person and $700 for a table.
For information and tickets, call 402-441-4371 or go to www.mha-ne.org.