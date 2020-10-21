 Skip to main content
For third straight day, Lancaster County COVID-19 death count climbs
Lancaster County confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, marking the third straight day of multiple coronavirus deaths, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's data dashboard. 

The new deaths raised the local pandemic death toll to 41. The residents were both women, one in her 80s and the other in her 40s, who had been hospitalized, according to a news release.

The Health Department confirmed 106 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. 

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 8,445 cases and documented 3,723 recoveries.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 57 patients Wednesday, including 28 county residents and eight who needed ventilators.

