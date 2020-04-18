For Nebraska rural hospitals, virus isn't the only threat

Schmidt said she is more worried about hospitals in Nebraska that are a little bigger than hers.

“They are on razor-thin margins and that’s when things are running routinely,” she said.

Marty Fattig, CEO at Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, has 16 beds, five physicians and three physician assistants.

His county has had only one confirmed virus case so far, a person who had traveled to Colorado and is self-quarantining at home.

So with all outpatient surgeries and specialty clinics canceled, the staff doesn't have a lot to do, he said. If needed, the hospital could take patients recovering from the virus to free up beds in those critical-care hospitals where they are needed.

"We're trying to work as a system here in this area of Nebraska so that we can help each other get through this thing," he said.

Getting through it may take six months, he knows.

"But we are prepared to fight a battle," he said.

The coronavirus is going to be critical for many rural hospitals, he said, and devastating to some. In his hospital, revenue is down 75%; expenses are down hardly at all.