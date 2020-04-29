For CHI Health employees, hospital gesture is more than just a sign of appreciation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Camrie Werning, a 27-year-old intensive care nurse at CHI St. Elizabeth, finds herself working in the most unique of times.

She's been a nurse for four years, and at St. Elizabeth for less than a year of that time, and could not have anticipated the out-of-the-ordinary experience of caring for people with an illness so unpredictable from patient to patient, and for which families and friends are absent from the room.

"I just think there's been an increased importance on taking care of both the mind and body," Werning said. "There's really an importance of providing holistic care right now, because we're often these people's only point of contact."

Without family at the hospital to help out with small things, teamwork and bonding among the staff has increased even more, she said.

The administration of CHI Health in Lincoln knows how hard it is being a health care provider in normal circumstances, but a deadly virus has added to that.

So the hospitals — St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart — recognized those workers with yard signs at the homes of more than 1,500 in Lincoln and beyond. They say: "HERO LIVES HERE," in bright colors.