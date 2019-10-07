Patients leaving the hospital who are facing food insecurities will head home with a backpack filled with various food items, thanks to a partnership announced Monday.
Bryan Health and the Food Bank of Lincoln have teamed up for Hope Against Hunger, a program that helps bridge the gap for patients leaving the hospital, as well as their families, until they can access community resources.
During an admission assessment, nursing staff will ask patients two food insecurity questions, Bryan officials said in a news release. If the patient answers, "often true," to both questions and is going home, the person qualifies for assistance in the form of a backpack filled with approximately 40 pounds of food, enough to provide one patient enough nutrition to last four days.
Donations to the Bryan Foundation will fund startup costs. Volunteers from Bryan Health and the Food Bank of Lincoln will fill the backpacks.