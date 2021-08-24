Flu shots available at Hy-Vee pharmacies

The flu vaccine is now being offered at all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations with drive-thru clinics available on select days, store officials said in a news release this week.

Hy-Vee is not requiring appointments or prescriptions to get the shot, but all participants are required to wear a mask during their visit.

Patients must be 6 months and older to get a flu shot, the release stated.

Before getting the vaccine, pharmacists will conduct a health screening to make sure each patient is receiving the best flu vaccination for them.

Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other vaccinations at no charge.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0