Flu activity increases in Lancaster County for sixth consecutive week

Flu activity increased in Lancaster County again over the past week, marking the sixth straight week that flu rates have increased in the area, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
According to the health department, influenza A has become predominant in the area, although a considerable amount of influenza B is still circulating. For the week ending on Dec. 21, the health department reported 60 influenza A cases and 24 influenza B cases confirmed locally. That’s up from 35 influenza A cases and 24 influenza B cases for the week ending on Dec. 14.
The weekly influenza positivity rate also increased this week to 20%, up from 12.7% the week prior.
The illness continues to disproportionately affect young people, with about 53% of reported cases occurring in people under 20 years of age. Nebraska schools reported about 3% of students absent due to a flu-like illness, and 20 schools reported a rate of absence above 11% due to flu-like illness.
The health department recommends vaccinating individuals six months and older to fight rising rates of influenza.
