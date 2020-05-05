Five prison staff have coronavirus, still no testing of prisoners

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The fifth Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee in a month has tested positive to the coronavirus, four of them who work at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Still, it has not been medically necessary to test any inmates for COVID-19, said Laura Strimple, Corrections Department chief of staff.

"If someone does present symptoms consistent with COVID, they will be tested," she said.

The fifth person with a positive test is isolating at home, Strimple said.

Anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the past 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider, she said.

Prisons Director Scott Frakes last month said the coronavirus medical plan includes areas for quarantine, isolation and responding to people who are symptomatic or confirmed. That information, however, is confidential to a small number of people, he said.

He said at the time the department had testing resources and more on order, and good community provider support. There's no plan to test all staff members as was done at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney, which has a much smaller staff.