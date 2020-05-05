You are the owner of this article.
Five Nebraska prison staff have coronavirus, still no testing of prisoners
Five Nebraska prison staff have coronavirus, still no testing of prisoners

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

The fifth Nebraska Department of Correctional Services employee in a month has tested positive to the coronavirus, four of them who work at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Still, it has not been medically necessary to test any inmates for COVID-19, said Laura Strimple, Corrections Department chief of staff. 

"If someone does present symptoms consistent with COVID, they will be tested," she said.

The fifth person with a positive test is isolating at home, Strimple said. 

Anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the past 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider, she said.

Prisons Director Scott Frakes last month said the coronavirus medical plan includes areas for quarantine, isolation and responding to people who are symptomatic or confirmed. That information, however, is confidential to a small number of people, he said.

He said at the time the department had testing resources and more on order, and good community provider support. There's no plan to test all staff members as was done at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney, which has a much smaller staff.

On Friday, a federal judge denied an emergency motion by the ACLU of Nebraska on behalf of prisoners to require the department to disclose its plans for the prevention and management of COVID-19 in the state's prisons.

