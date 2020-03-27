First Nebraskans die from coronavirus

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced late Friday it is investigating the fourth-lab confirmed case of COVID-19, a man in his 30s who is isolated.

There also was one new case identified in Dodge County on Friday — a man in his 30s who is hospitalized.

Gov. Pete Ricketts expressed his condolences to the family of the man who died and said there is no reason to believe Nebraska will be immune to what’s happening in other parts of the country.

"We know we will be impacted like other states — some people will die — our effort is to limit that so we can accommodate those who need to go to the hospital."

Ricketts said the state is steadily ramping up its testing capacity, which now stands at about 1,000 a day.

With expanded testing, he noted, "we should see more cases."

Ricketts also announced Friday an executive order that would waive some state licensing requirements for qualified health care providers to clear a path for them to practice in Nebraska if they are needed during the coronavirus pandemic.