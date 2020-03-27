First Nebraskan has died from coronavirus

An Omaha-area man in his 50s is the first person in Nebraska to die from COVID-19, public health officials said Friday as the numbers diagnosed continued to rise.
The man, who suffered from serious underlying health conditions, had been self-quarantining at home since March 11, the Douglas County Health Department said Friday afternoon.
Prior to his self-quarantine, the man had contact with a known COVID-19 case while traveling out of state.
“The family of this individual has our most sincere sympathies,” said County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour. “This new disease has been in our community for only a short while, but those with co-morbidities are at greater risk of complications."
Nebraska had 85 confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon, up from 74 at roughly the same time Thursday. Nine diagnosed patients are hospitalized.
Gov. Pete Ricketts expressed his condolences to the family of the man who died and said there is no reason to believe Nebraska will be immune to what’s happening in other parts of the country.
"We know we will be impacted like other states — some people will die— our effort is to limit that so we can accommodate those who need to go the hospital."
Ricketts said the state is steadily ramping up its testing capacity, which now stands at about 1,000 a day.
With expanded testing, he noted, "we should see more cases."
Ricketts also announced Friday an executive order that would waive some state licensing requirements for qualified health care providers to clear a path for them to practice in Nebraska if they are needed during the coronavirus pandemic.
That would include people who are licensed in other states, who may need renewals or who may be retired from medical practice, Ricketts said, as well as some people who may need to meet initial license fee requirements.
Taking action now, the governor said, clears a path for them to "come and help us out" in the event that more health care professionals are needed to meet demand created by the virus in the future.
"Currently, we have plenty to handle the demand," Ricketts said. "We just need to look down the road (in case we) may need more."
The governor said hospital capacity -- including intensive care rooms -- already is being ramped up, and "we will go out and purchase more ventilators if we need them."
Current state policy, including a directive that limits gatherings in the state to no more than 10 people and orders that confine restaurants and bars in Lincoln and Omaha to take-out, drive-thru and delivery service, are designed to limit the spread of the virus, Ricketts noted.
Once again, the governor said he does not anticipate the need for a future stay-at-home directive, which is the standard response in cities and states overwhelmed by the virus, including most notably New York City, California and the state of Washington.
Meanwhile, Blue Cross Blue Shield announced that it will adopt a policy of covering telehealth medical visits the same as office visits in terms of insurance coverage during the current crisis.
