First Nebraskan has died from coronavirus

With expanded testing, he noted, "we should see more cases."

Ricketts also announced Friday an executive order that would waive some state licensing requirements for qualified health care providers to clear a path for them to practice in Nebraska if they are needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

That would include people who are licensed in other states, who may need renewals or who may be retired from medical practice, Ricketts said, as well as some people who may need to meet initial license fee requirements.

Taking action now, the governor said, clears a path for them to "come and help us out" in the event that more health care professionals are needed to meet demand created by the virus in the future.

"Currently, we have plenty to handle the demand," Ricketts said. "We just need to look down the road (in case we) may need more."

The governor said hospital capacity -- including intensive care rooms -- already is being ramped up, and "we will go out and purchase more ventilators if we need them."